Holiday Songsters: Angels Sing on High, Vol. 1

Various Artists
1
Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer
Gene Autry
2
O Little Town of Bethlehem
Bing Crosby
3
The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)
Young CountryFaron Young
4
I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus
The Drifters
5
I'll Be Home for Christmas
Nancy LamottChristopher Marlowe
6
O Holy Night
Julie Hill
7
Crescent City Carolers
8
White Christmas
Jimmy Wakely
9
The First Noël
Julianne R. JohnsonMichael Allen Harrison
10
Winter Wonderland
Jennifer Lind
11
It's Christmas (Live)
12
Here Comes Santa Claus
13
Los Peces En El Rio
Yolanda MartinezPeter Jamieson