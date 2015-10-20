Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Holiday Songsters: Angels Sing on High, Vol. 1

Holiday Songsters: Angels Sing on High, Vol. 1

Various Artists

Portico Music  • Фолк  • 2015

1

Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer

Gene Autry

2:52

2

O Little Town of Bethlehem

Bing Crosby

0:54

3

The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)

Young CountryFaron Young

4:47

4

I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus

The Drifters

2:58

5

I'll Be Home for Christmas

Nancy LamottChristopher Marlowe

2:07

6

O Holy Night

Julie Hill

2:18

7

The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)

Crescent City Carolers

3:15

8

White Christmas

Jimmy Wakely

3:16

9

The First Noël

Julianne R. JohnsonMichael Allen Harrison

4:36

10

Winter Wonderland

Jennifer Lind

2:27

11

It's Christmas (Live)

Jimmy Wakely

1:47

12

Here Comes Santa Claus

Crescent City Carolers

1:42

13

Los Peces En El Rio

Yolanda MartinezPeter Jamieson

4:48

