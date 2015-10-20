Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Christmas at Home: Holiday Gatherings, Vol. 3

Christmas at Home: Holiday Gatherings, Vol. 3

Various Artists

Portico Music  • Фолк  • 2015

1

Frosty the Snowman

Gene Autry

1:50

2

Mistletoe & Holly

Bing Crosby

1:52

3

Hard Candy Christmas

Young CountryFaron Young

3:48

4

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

 🅴

Rosemary Clooney

4:02

5

Silent Night

The Drifters

4:10

6

Blue Canadian Rockies

Gene Autry

1:55

7

The Little Boy That Santa Forgot

Johnny Adams

2:36

8

Christmas Wish

Lisa Lauren

3:53

9

Star of Hope

Jimmy Wakely

2:36

10

Bringing in a Brand New Year

Clairdee

4:23

11

All Those Christmas Clichés

Nancy LamottChristopher Marlowe

4:19

12

This Christmas

Clairdee

3:58

13

Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!

Clairdee

3:37

14

Angels We Have Heard on High

Jim Bajor

2:01

1

Frosty the Snowman

Gene Autry

1:50

2

Mistletoe & Holly

Bing Crosby

1:52

3

Hard Candy Christmas

Young CountryFaron Young

3:48

4

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

 🅴

Rosemary Clooney

4:02

5

Silent Night

The Drifters

4:10

6

Blue Canadian Rockies

Gene Autry

1:55

7

The Little Boy That Santa Forgot

Johnny Adams

2:36

8

Christmas Wish

Lisa Lauren

3:53

9

Star of Hope

Jimmy Wakely

2:36

10

Bringing in a Brand New Year

Clairdee

4:23

11

All Those Christmas Clichés

Nancy LamottChristopher Marlowe

4:19

12

This Christmas

Clairdee

3:58

13

Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!

Clairdee

3:37

14

Angels We Have Heard on High

Jim Bajor

2:01