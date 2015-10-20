Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Christmas at Home: Holiday Gatherings, Vol. 1

Christmas at Home: Holiday Gatherings, Vol. 1

Various Artists

Portico Music  • Фолк  • 2015

1

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen (Live)

Bing Crosby

1:11

2

Santa's Got the Blues

Young CountryFaron Young

3:24

3

Silent Night

Gene Autry

1:39

4

The Bells of St. Mary's

Johnny Adams

2:38

5

Christmas in Dixie

Young CountryFaron Young

3:27

6

Silver Bells (Live)

Bing CrosbyTrudy Irwin

3:40

7

A Song for Christmas

Nancy LamottChristopher Marlowe

4:38

8

Come to the Manger

The Cranberry Singers

2:44

9

A Child Is Born

Clairdee

4:03

10

O Holy Night

Tami Briggs

11:34

11

Jingle Bells Meditation

Bruce Kurnow

6:54

