Christmas at Home: Holiday Gatherings, Vol. 1

Various Artists
1
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen (Live)
Bing Crosby
2
Santa's Got the Blues
Young CountryFaron Young
3
Silent Night
Gene Autry
4
The Bells of St. Mary's
Johnny Adams
5
Christmas in Dixie
6
Silver Bells (Live)
Bing CrosbyTrudy Irwin
7
A Song for Christmas
Nancy LamottChristopher Marlowe
8
Come to the Manger
The Cranberry Singers
9
A Child Is Born
Clairdee
10
O Holy Night
Tami Briggs
11
Jingle Bells Meditation
Bruce Kurnow