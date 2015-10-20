Vintner's Blend: The Big Band Collective, Vol. 5

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Various Artists
1
Follow Me
Glenn Miller
2
Tenderly
Johnny Desmond
3
I Can't Give You Anything but Love
Mel Tormé
4
I'll Never Be the Same (Instrumental)
Gene Krupa
5
Sentimental Journey
Les Brown
6
April in Paris
Tommy Dorsey
7
Let There Be Love
Steve Lawrence
8
Life Is a Song
Tony BennettCount Basie
9
I Can't Get Started
10
From the Bottom of My Heart
Frank SinatraHarry James
11
I've Got You Under My Skin
Cab Calloway