Альбом
Постер альбома Holiday Music Jubilee: Celebrating the Season, Vol. 1

Holiday Music Jubilee: Celebrating the Season, Vol. 1

Various Artists

Portico Music  • Фолк  • 2015

1

Deck the Halls (Live)

Bing Crosby

2:15

2

Silver Bells

Young CountryFaron Young

2:14

3

Angels We Have Heard on High (Live)

Collin Raye

2:30

4

It Came Upon a Midnight Clear

B.J. Thomas

2:36

5

This Christmas

Clairdee

3:58

6

Jingle Bell Rock

Indigo

3:06

7

Christmas Wish

Lisa Lauren

3:53

8

Buone Natale

Gene Autry

2:14

9

Deck the Halls

Indigo

3:06

10

Santa's Village

Will Clauson

2:21

11

Angels Lullabye

Christine Brown

3:04

12

This Star, Bright and Kind

Ivar LundeNanette Lunde

3:03

