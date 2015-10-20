Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Holiday Music Jubilee: Celebrating the Season, Vol. 2

Holiday Music Jubilee: Celebrating the Season, Vol. 2

Various Artists

Portico Music  • Фолк  • 2015

1

Silent Night

Bing Crosby

2:22

2

Sleigh Bells

Gene Autry

2:19

3

Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer

Rosemary Clooney

2:20

4

Joy to the World

B.J. Thomas

4:09

5

Away in a Manger

Collin Raye

2:31

6

Come, Leave Your Sheep

The Cranberry Singers

2:31

7

O Come, O Come, Emmanuel

Stevan Pasero Ensemble

5:15

8

Silent Night

Dennis Marcellino

3:01

9

Christmas Is

Michael Allen Harrison

4:34

10

Waiting

Christine Brown

3:03

11

I Saw Three Ships / Christmas Celebration

Scott Miller

3:00

12

Mary Did You Know?

David Kellen

5:13

