Holiday Music Jubilee: Celebrating the Season, Vol. 2

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Various Artists
1
Silent Night
Bing Crosby
2
Sleigh Bells
Gene Autry
3
Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer
Rosemary Clooney
4
Joy to the World
B.J. Thomas
5
Away in a Manger
Collin Raye
6
Come, Leave Your Sheep
The Cranberry Singers
7
O Come, O Come, Emmanuel
Stevan Pasero Ensemble
8
Dennis Marcellino
9
Christmas Is
Michael Allen Harrison
10
Waiting
Christine Brown
11
I Saw Three Ships / Christmas Celebration
Scott Miller
12
Mary Did You Know?
David Kellen