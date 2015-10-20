Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Classic Christmas Collection: Together, Vol. 4

Classic Christmas Collection: Together, Vol. 4

Various Artists

Portico Music  • Фолк  • 2015

1

O Little Town of Bethlehem

Bing Crosby

0:54

2

Silver Bells

Jimmy Wakely

1:40

3

Silent Night

Young CountryFaron Young

4:10

4

Christmas Wish

Lisa Lauren

3:53

5

Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!

Clairdee

3:37

6

The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)

Young CountryFaron Young

4:47

7

Good King Wenceslas

Amerimambo

3:50

8

Earth and Sky

Nancy LamottChristopher Marlowe

3:35

9

The Little Drummer Boy

Julie Hill

3:50

10

O Come, O Come, Emmanuel

Stevan Pasero Ensemble

5:15

11

Tis the Season (To Be Jolly)

Crescent City Carolers

1:40

12

Rejoice Ye Mery Gentlemen

Scott Miller

5:17

13

I Wonder as I Wander

Bruce Kurnow

5:17

14

Mary Did You Know?

David Kellen

5:13

15

Silent Night

Camilli String Quartet

2:12

