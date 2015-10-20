Classic Christmas Collection: Together, Vol. 4

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
O Little Town of Bethlehem
Bing Crosby
2
Silver Bells
Jimmy Wakely
3
Silent Night
Young CountryFaron Young
4
Christmas Wish
Lisa Lauren
5
Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
Clairdee
6
The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)
7
Good King Wenceslas
Amerimambo
8
Earth and Sky
Nancy LamottChristopher Marlowe
9
The Little Drummer Boy
Julie Hill
10
O Come, O Come, Emmanuel
Stevan Pasero Ensemble
11
Tis the Season (To Be Jolly)
Crescent City Carolers
12
Rejoice Ye Mery Gentlemen
Scott Miller
13
I Wonder as I Wander
Bruce Kurnow
14
Mary Did You Know?
David Kellen
15
Camilli String Quartet
