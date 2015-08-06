The Thin Man from the West Plains

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Porter Wagoner
1
Touching Memories
2
Enough to Make a Grown Man Cry
3
Hold on Tight
4
I'll Start Tomorrow
5
Not a Cloud in the Sky
6
Satisfied Mind
7
Storm of Love
8
Love Paid It All
9
Keep on Loving You
10
Nothing Between
11
When Lea Jane Would Sing
12
Love with Feeling
13
Angel Band
14
Can You Tell Me
15
Fool Like Me
The Complete Singles Collection, 1952-62, Vol. 2
The Complete RCA Sessions 1952-62, Vol. 4
The Complete Singles Collection, 1952-62, Vol. 1
The Complete RCA Sessions 1952-62, Vol. 3
The Complete RCA Sessions 1952-62 , Vol. 2
The Complete RCA Sessions, 1952-62, Vol. 1
Показать ещё