Альбом
Постер альбома 60's Radio Hits

60's Radio Hits

Various Artists

Countdown Media/Digital Natives  • Поп-музыка  • 2014

1

Stormy Weather

Judith Doralice

3:35

2

Another Cha Cha

Boom Bass

4:01

3

Frenesí

101 Strings Orchestra

2:35

4

Green Fields

Maxdown

2:54

5

String of Pearls

101 Strings Orchestra

2:07

6

Volare (Nel blu di pinto di blu)

Danny Barrientos

2:25

7

Stand by Me

Kotto

3:02

8

Hotel California

Maxdown

6:13

9

Blue Velvet

Patrick Jackson

2:54

10

In the Mood

Orchestra 101 Strings

2:56

11

Mr.Tambourine Man

Ultra Dance

2:16

12

New York, New York

Calvin Lengwood

3:23

13

Diamonds Are Forever

Judith Doralice

2:43

14

Breakfast in America

Fletan Power

2:40

15

I Will Survive

Jennifer Bullock

3:19

16

Wonderful Tonight

Xtc Planet

3:34

17

How Deep Is Your Love

Cool Sensation

3:18

18

Speedy Gonzales

Boombastic

2:27

19

Monday, Monday

Maxdown

3:07

20

I Write the Songs

The Grey Chapters

3:40

