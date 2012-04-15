Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Memorial Day Marches

Memorial Day Marches

Various Artists

Silverphonic Records  • Cаундтреки  • 2012

1

When Johnny Comes Marching Home

Smith Brothers

2:01

2

The Liberty Bell

Paul Lavalle

3:22

3

Washington Post March

Paul Lavalle

2:26

4

The Frontier Forces

Marching Band

2:06

5

Stars And Stripes Forever

Bob Chester Orchestra

3:28

6

The Glory of the Yankee Navy

John Philip SousaHis Band

3:09

7

U.S. Field Artillery

John Philip SousaHis Band

3:28

8

Farther Along

The New Orleans SalvationMarching Band

3:28

9

This Train

The New Orleans SalvationMarching Band

3:43

10

Yellow Rose of Texas

John Cali

1:41

11

The March of the Mods

Jon DouglasHis Orchestra

2:04

12

The Billboard March

The Empire City Six

2:56

13

Dixieland Band

The Dixie Rebels

3:16

14

Gettysburg March

Paul Barbarin's New Orleans Stompers

5:25

15

The Great Escape March

Geoff LoveHis Orchestra

2:16

16

Why Are You Marching, Son?

John Wayne

3:58

17

Stout Hearted Men

Gus Haenschen OrchestraChorus

2:00

18

I Love a Parade

Al Sack Orchestra

1:44

19

Up and At 'Em Yanks!

Paul Baron Orchestra

2:35

20

Strike Up the Band

Thomas Peluso Orchestra

1:56

21

Any Bonds Today?

Victory Military Band

1:09

22

Hail to the Spirit of Liberty

Classical Patriotic Ensemble

3:12

23

Rose, Rose, I Love You

Buddy MorrowHis Orchestra

2:23

24

Grafulla's Quickstep

Eastman Wind Ensemble

3:06

25

Twinkling Stars Quickstep

Eastman Wind Ensemble

2:42

26

Cavalry Bugle Signals

Eastman Wind Ensemble

13:33

