Memorial Day Marches

Various Artists
1
When Johnny Comes Marching Home
Smith Brothers
2
The Liberty Bell
Paul Lavalle
3
Washington Post March
4
The Frontier Forces
Marching Band
5
Stars And Stripes Forever
Bob Chester Orchestra
6
The Glory of the Yankee Navy
John Philip SousaHis Band
7
U.S. Field Artillery
8
Farther Along
The New Orleans SalvationMarching Band
9
This Train
10
Yellow Rose of Texas
John Cali
11
The March of the Mods
Jon DouglasHis Orchestra
12
The Billboard March
The Empire City Six
13
Dixieland Band
The Dixie Rebels
14
Gettysburg March
Paul Barbarin's New Orleans Stompers
15
The Great Escape March
Geoff LoveHis Orchestra
16
Why Are You Marching, Son?
John Wayne
17
Stout Hearted Men
Gus Haenschen OrchestraChorus
18
I Love a Parade
Al Sack Orchestra
19
Up and At 'Em Yanks!
Paul Baron Orchestra
20
Strike Up the Band
Thomas Peluso Orchestra
21
Any Bonds Today?
Victory Military Band
22
Hail to the Spirit of Liberty
Classical Patriotic Ensemble
23
Rose, Rose, I Love You
Buddy MorrowHis Orchestra
24
Grafulla's Quickstep
Eastman Wind Ensemble
25
Twinkling Stars Quickstep
26
Cavalry Bugle Signals