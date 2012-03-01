Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Blues Buddies

Blues Buddies

Various Artists

Silverphonic Records  • Блюз  • 2012

1

She Caught the Katy

The Blues Buddies Band

4:25

2

Soul Man (Re-Recorded)

SamDave

2:55

3

The Old Landmark

The Blues Buddies Band

2:22

4

Think

The Blues Buddies Band

3:19

5

Gimme Some Lovin’

The Blues Buddies Band

3:33

6

Hey Bartender

The Blues Buddies Band

3:38

7

Rawhide

The Blues Buddies Band

2:02

8

Shake Your Tail Feather

The Blues Buddies Band

3:03

9

Shotgun Blues

The Blues Buddies Band

5:13

10

Minnie the Moocher

Cab Calloway

3:34

11

Everybody Needs Somebody to Love

The Blues Buddies Band

3:20

12

Sweet Home Chicago

The Blues Buddies Band

7:29

13

Peter Gunn Theme

The Blues Buddies Band

3:50

14

Jailhouse Rock

The Blues Buddies Band

3:30

15

Build Me Up Buttercup (Re-Recorded)

The Foundations

2:54

16

A Fool in Love

IkeTina Turner

2:51

17

Simon Says (Re-Recorded)

1910 Fruitgum Company

2:26

18

Thank You (Fallentinme Be Mice Elf Agin) [Re-Recorded]

Johnny WinterSly Stone

4:57

19

Summertime Blues (Live)

Blue Cheer

5:15

20

Leader of the Pack

The Shangri-Las

2:52

1

She Caught the Katy

The Blues Buddies Band

4:25

2

Soul Man (Re-Recorded)

SamDave

2:55

3

The Old Landmark

The Blues Buddies Band

2:22

4

Think

The Blues Buddies Band

3:19

5

Gimme Some Lovin’

The Blues Buddies Band

3:33

6

Hey Bartender

The Blues Buddies Band

3:38

7

Rawhide

The Blues Buddies Band

2:02

8

Shake Your Tail Feather

The Blues Buddies Band

3:03

9

Shotgun Blues

The Blues Buddies Band

5:13

10

Minnie the Moocher

Cab Calloway

3:34

11

Everybody Needs Somebody to Love

The Blues Buddies Band

3:20

12

Sweet Home Chicago

The Blues Buddies Band

7:29

13

Peter Gunn Theme

The Blues Buddies Band

3:50

14

Jailhouse Rock

The Blues Buddies Band

3:30

15

Build Me Up Buttercup (Re-Recorded)

The Foundations

2:54

16

A Fool in Love

IkeTina Turner

2:51

17

Simon Says (Re-Recorded)

1910 Fruitgum Company

2:26

18

Thank You (Fallentinme Be Mice Elf Agin) [Re-Recorded]

Johnny WinterSly Stone

4:57

19

Summertime Blues (Live)

Blue Cheer

5:15

20

Leader of the Pack

The Shangri-Las

2:52

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома День когда я встретил тебя

День когда я встретил тебя

Постер альбома Olsun Olsun / Bebişim

Olsun Olsun / Bebişim

Постер альбома Вагончики качались

Вагончики качались

Постер альбома Soul Revolution: ACOUSTIC VIBES

Soul Revolution: ACOUSTIC VIBES

Постер альбома Decay of the Angel

Decay of the Angel

Постер альбома I Won't Let Go

I Won't Let Go