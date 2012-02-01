Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Jeux de dames Vol. 2

Jeux de dames Vol. 2

Various Artists

Kreyol Music, Inc.  • Музыка мира  • 2012

1

Fanm' fó (Forte de femme)

Léa GalvaValorie OdinatDanielle Rene-Corrail

4:33

2

Fanm' chèché

Dominique ZarobabelChristine Obydol

4:45

3

Anti chans'

Edith Lefel

4:36

4

An sèl blondié

Maryloo

4:55

5

Hey Jimmy

Sandrine Baillard

4:08

6

Dé fanm' (Homo gène)

Annabelle Platon

4:35

7

Ballade gutanaise (On Moment of Love)

Caroline AuppeatValorie ProsperNadege Clement

4:50

8

Tout Nèg cé nèg (Même Racines) ('Bad' Ragga Version)

Kloo Fostin

4:36

9

Di mwen pouki

Virginie Mousseaux

4:24

10

Call Me (Jungle Version)

Danny Haseltine

5:18

11

Rikoumensé (Jungle Version)

Sandrine AntoineMirielle Marthely

4:40

12

Fanm' fo (Rough Mix)

Léa GalvaValorie OdinatDanielle Rene-Corrail

4:33

