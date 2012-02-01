Jeux de dames Vol. 2

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Fanm' fó (Forte de femme)
Léa GalvaValorie OdinatDanielle Rene-Corrail
2
Fanm' chèché
Dominique ZarobabelChristine Obydol
3
Anti chans'
Edith Lefel
4
An sèl blondié
Maryloo
5
Hey Jimmy
Sandrine Baillard
6
Dé fanm' (Homo gène)
Annabelle Platon
7
Ballade gutanaise (On Moment of Love)
Caroline AuppeatValorie ProsperNadege Clement
8
Tout Nèg cé nèg (Même Racines) ('Bad' Ragga Version)
Kloo Fostin
9
Di mwen pouki
Virginie Mousseaux
10
Call Me (Jungle Version)
Danny Haseltine
11
Rikoumensé (Jungle Version)
Sandrine AntoineMirielle Marthely
12
Fanm' fo (Rough Mix)
