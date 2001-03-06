Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Primal Urges - A Collection

Primal Urges - A Collection

Electric Bonsai Band

Yellow Tail Records  • Разная  • 2001

1

The Diaper Song

Electric Bonsai Band

2:15

2

Lounging In the Belly of the Beast (Live)

Electric Bonsai Band

3:41

3

The Automobile / The Airplane (Part 1)

Electric Bonsai Band

1:04

4

Primal Urges

Electric Bonsai Band

3:08

5

Buddha Boy

Electric Bonsai Band

1:09

6

After the Flood (Live)

Electric Bonsai Band

4:00

7

I Am My Dad (Live)

Electric Bonsai Band

2:32

8

If a Tree Falls (Live)

Electric Bonsai Band

5:06

9

Angry Young Man (Live)

Electric Bonsai Band

3:14

10

Epilogue (Live)

Electric Bonsai Band

4:32

11

Dog At the Gates of Hell

Electric Bonsai Band

3:51

12

Just One Angel

Electric Bonsai Band

4:32

13

Happy Endings (Live)

Electric Bonsai Band

3:41

14

Doug's Second Proposal

Electric Bonsai Band

2:15

15

Doug's First Job

Electric Bonsai Band

4:07

16

Comfort Me (Live)

Electric Bonsai Band

3:48

17

If God Went To My High School

Electric Bonsai Band

3:06

18

Drunken Paul Revere

Electric Bonsai Band

7:30

19

If You're An Angel (Live)

Electric Bonsai Band

2:29

20

True Love

Electric Bonsai Band

3:44

21

That's My Boy

Electric Bonsai Band

3:48

22

How Hard Is Love

Electric Bonsai Band

3:51

23

Puberty Wars (Live)

Electric Bonsai Band

3:07

24

The Weatherman

Electric Bonsai Band

1:39

25

I Am Joe's Eyes (Live)

Electric Bonsai Band

6:25

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Doug

Doug

Постер альбома Lounging in the Belly of the Beast

Lounging in the Belly of the Beast

Постер альбома But I'm Happy Now

But I'm Happy Now

Постер альбома I Am Joe's Eyes

I Am Joe's Eyes