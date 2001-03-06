Primal Urges - A Collection

Слушатели
Electric Bonsai Band
1
The Diaper Song
2
Lounging In the Belly of the Beast (Live)
3
The Automobile / The Airplane (Part 1)
4
Primal Urges
5
Buddha Boy
6
After the Flood (Live)
7
I Am My Dad (Live)
8
If a Tree Falls (Live)
9
Angry Young Man (Live)
10
Epilogue (Live)
11
Dog At the Gates of Hell
12
Just One Angel
13
Happy Endings (Live)
14
Doug's Second Proposal
15
Doug's First Job
16
Comfort Me (Live)
17
If God Went To My High School
18
Drunken Paul Revere
19
If You're An Angel (Live)
20
True Love
21
That's My Boy
22
How Hard Is Love
23
Puberty Wars (Live)
24
The Weatherman
25
I Am Joe's Eyes (Live)
Doug
Lounging in the Belly of the Beast
But I'm Happy Now
I Am Joe's Eyes