The Karaoke Channel - Sing Short Shorts Like the Royal Teens

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
The Karaoke Channel
1
Short Shorts (Originally Performed by the Royal Teens) [Karaoke Version]
2
Short Shorts
Sentimental Journey (Karaoke Version)
The Karaoke Channel - Karaoke Hits of 1990, Vol. 8
The Karaoke Channel - Karaoke Hits of 1991, Vol. 9
The Karaoke Channel - Karaoke Hits of 1985, Vol. 4
The Karaoke Channel - Karaoke Hits of 1983, Vol. 4
The Karaoke Channel - Karaoke Hits of 1977, Vol. 3
Показать ещё
Бумажный самолетик
mary day
Say It (feat. LP Giobbi & Blush'ko) [Go Freek Remix]
hollow
Get Bread n' Stay Fed, Vol. 2
Lost