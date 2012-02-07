Tapping Trees in a Trinket Box of Treasure

Слушатели
Christine Leakey
1
The Marching Song
2
Lovely (Feat. Jon Gilutin)
Jon GilutinChristine Leakey
3
Here I Stand
4
Be You (Feat. Maryem Tollar, Great Bob Scott)
Great Bob ScottMaryem TollarChristine Leakey
5
Tipsy (Feat. Mark Wirtz)
Mark WirtzChristine Leakey
6
The Man with the Golden Heart
7
Tap Dancers
8
Miss Betty Grable
9
Shine My Tarnished Sheen (Feat. Ravi Naimpally)
Ravi NaimpallyChristine Leakey
10
Lullabies & Apple Pies
11
The Day My Flower Died (Feat. Maurizio Guarini )
Maurizio GuariniChristine Leakey
12
Gloom Chime
13
Quand Tu Dors
14
Trinket
15
Improvised Excerpts from Why Birds Sing (Feat. Ernie Tollar)
Ernie TollarChristine Leakey
Naughty & Nice
Wanderlust Wishing Well
Ay para Navidad
M'Bem di Fora
You Came to Me
Next Up - S3-E34
اعطوني رايكم
Folklore de Montréal
