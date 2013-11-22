Psychobilly: Night Frights, Vol. 6

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Undead Rumble
Demon City Wreckers
2
V8 Nightmare
Koffin Kats
3
Band on the Gun
Forever Dead!
4
Before I Suffer
Man Of Sorrows
5
Bury Me Screaming
6
Chainsaw Massacre
7
Country Licks
The Ghost Storys
8
Dark 'N' Mighty
Hellbats
9
Dead End
Ugly
10
Drunk in the Daylight
11
El Matador
Corpse Show Creeps
12
Graveyard Tree III
13
Haunted Heart
Concombre Zombi
14
Hello Halo
Stitch HopelessThe Sea Legs