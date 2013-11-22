Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Psychobilly: Night Frights, Vol. 6

Psychobilly: Night Frights, Vol. 6

Various Artists

SUGO Music Group  • Разная  • 2013

1

Undead Rumble

 🅴

Demon City Wreckers

3:57

2

V8 Nightmare

 🅴

Koffin Kats

1:39

3

Band on the Gun

 🅴

Forever Dead!

2:12

4

Before I Suffer

Man Of Sorrows

5:28

5

Bury Me Screaming

 🅴

Demon City Wreckers

5:11

6

Chainsaw Massacre

 🅴

Koffin Kats

1:54

7

Country Licks

 🅴

The Ghost Storys

2:16

8

Dark 'N' Mighty

Hellbats

1:50

9

Dead End

 🅴

Ugly

3:29

10

Drunk in the Daylight

 🅴

Koffin Kats

2:13

11

El Matador

 🅴

Corpse Show Creeps

3:19

12

Graveyard Tree III

 🅴

Koffin Kats

2:02

13

Haunted Heart

Concombre Zombi

4:23

14

Hello Halo

Stitch HopelessThe Sea Legs

2:36

