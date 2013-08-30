Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Favorite Nursery Rhyme Songs (Bright Mind Kids), Vol. 1

Favorite Nursery Rhyme Songs (Bright Mind Kids), Vol. 1

Various Artists

Smarty Pants Music/SUGO Music Group  • Разная  • 2013

1

Little Boy Blue

Kids All-Stars

1:29

2

Little Red Engine

Kids All-Stars

0:51

3

Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star

The New Rhymes Ensemble

1:32

4

Baa Baa Black Sheep

The New Rhymes Ensemble

1:08

5

All the Pretty Horses

Paul Austin Kelly

2:42

6

Little Miss Muffet

Kids All-Stars

1:02

7

Three Little Kittens

The New Rhymes Ensemble

2:36

8

Humpty Dumpty

The New Rhymes Ensemble

0:34

9

Jack and Jill

The New Rhymes Ensemble

1:03

10

John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt

Kids All-Stars

1:30

11

Itsy Bitsy Spider

Kids All-Stars

0:49

12

Jack in the Box

Kids All-Stars

0:53

13

Go to Sleep

Kids All-Stars

1:36

14

When You Wish Upon a Star

Kids All-Stars

1:29

15

Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep

Kids All-Stars

2:01

16

Hush, Little Baby

Paul Austin Kelly

2:15

17

All Through the Night

Tami Briggs

2:48

18

Rock-a-Bye-Baby

Kids All-Stars

1:54

19

Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star

Gerbert

1:39

20

Little Boy Blue

Paul Austin KellyRichard Durrant

2:13

21

Lullabye and Goodnight

Kids All-Stars

1:44

22

Hush Little Baby

Kids All-Stars

2:15

23

All Through the Night (Instrumental)

The New Lullabye Ensemble

3:47

24

Rockabye Baby (Instrumental)

The New Lullabye Ensemble

3:20

25

All the Pretty Horses (Instrumental)

The New Lullabye Ensemble

3:39

1

Little Boy Blue

Kids All-Stars

1:29

2

Little Red Engine

Kids All-Stars

0:51

3

Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star

The New Rhymes Ensemble

1:32

4

Baa Baa Black Sheep

The New Rhymes Ensemble

1:08

5

All the Pretty Horses

Paul Austin Kelly

2:42

6

Little Miss Muffet

Kids All-Stars

1:02

7

Three Little Kittens

The New Rhymes Ensemble

2:36

8

Humpty Dumpty

The New Rhymes Ensemble

0:34

9

Jack and Jill

The New Rhymes Ensemble

1:03

10

John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt

Kids All-Stars

1:30

11

Itsy Bitsy Spider

Kids All-Stars

0:49

12

Jack in the Box

Kids All-Stars

0:53

13

Go to Sleep

Kids All-Stars

1:36

14

When You Wish Upon a Star

Kids All-Stars

1:29

15

Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep

Kids All-Stars

2:01

16

Hush, Little Baby

Paul Austin Kelly

2:15

17

All Through the Night

Tami Briggs

2:48

18

Rock-a-Bye-Baby

Kids All-Stars

1:54

19

Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star

Gerbert

1:39

20

Little Boy Blue

Paul Austin KellyRichard Durrant

2:13

21

Lullabye and Goodnight

Kids All-Stars

1:44

22

Hush Little Baby

Kids All-Stars

2:15

23

All Through the Night (Instrumental)

The New Lullabye Ensemble

3:47

24

Rockabye Baby (Instrumental)

The New Lullabye Ensemble

3:20

25

All the Pretty Horses (Instrumental)

The New Lullabye Ensemble

3:39