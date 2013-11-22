Toxic Punk Rock, Vol. 31

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Antiseptic
Drawing Flies
2
Coyote Thanksgiving
Heibarger
3
D.I.Y.
Freak in a Jar
4
Who's to Blame
A Thousand Effigies
5
One Revived
Koffin Kats
6
Rebel Rock
Corpse Show Creeps
7
The River
The Ghost Storys
8
No Need
Concombre Zombi
9
Corn Queen
Arch Goat of Sodomy
10
Dawn of the Dead
Fury of the Cyclops
11
6th & Main
The Jerkwadz
12
Checking Out
The AcesEights
13
Breastfed Blood
Pile of Maggot Infested Viscera
14
Cat Walk
Wilt Chamberlin's Baby
15
Whatcha' Macarass
Laengthengurthe
