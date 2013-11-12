Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Punk You, Vol. 7

Punk You, Vol. 7

Various Artists

SUGO Music Group  • Разная  • 2013

1

Extinction Level Event

Wake Up Dead

4:58

2

Refined

Man Of Sorrows

4:45

3

Hollowed Out

The Acrotomoans

4:05

4

Fiends for Excess

 🅴

Forth Yeer

3:57

5

Heavy Rockers

Hellbats

3:34

6

Too Much Pressure

Forever Dead!

3:30

7

The Creep

 🅴

Corpse Show Creeps

2:36

8

Guilty by Association

 🅴

Trigger Itch

2:30

9

Marble Orchard

Concombre Zombi

2:30

10

Fool Me Twice

Ohadi

2:28

11

Evil Inside Her

 🅴

Wilt Chamberlin's Baby

2:23

12

Serving Mankind

Hayride To Hell

2:23

13

High Rider of Death

Screaming Condors

2:13

14

Stranglehold

Our Corpse Destroyed

2:05

15

Generation

Skittish Itz

2:04

16

Government's the Problem

 🅴

Upinatem

1:52

17

Mechanical Youth

 🅴

Koffin Kats

1:51

18

Surf Side

 🅴

The Ghost Storys

1:41

19

I Don't Really Know

A Thousand Effigies

1:27

20

Long Time Thinkin'

 🅴

The Ghost Storys

0:15

