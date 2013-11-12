Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома 1332 Records: Punk Festation VI

1332 Records: Punk Festation VI

Various Artists

SUGO Music Group  • Разная  • 2013

1

Never Surrender

New Iron Front

3:22

2

Open Wide

 🅴

Forth Yeer

4:15

3

Purple Hearts and White Crosses

Potbelly

1:21

4

Road Warrior

Recently Deceased

2:56

5

Screwed in the Worst Way

Upinatem

1:51

6

She Swallows My Sins

A Thousand Effigies

2:51

7

She's Gone

The SneezzbilGeno Lopez

2:41

8

Shotgun

The Jerkwadz

4:32

9

Sloppy Joel

Roofied ResistanceJoel Flores

2:17

10

Soldiers Tale

 🅴

N.F.F.U.

2:13

11

Suicide (Please Do)

 🅴

Enzugiri

1:41

12

The Answer Is Your Mom

Upinatem

1:21

13

The Bride of Frankenstein

The Porn Stars of Horror

1:00

14

The Last Time

The Casket Chronicle

3:03

15

The Mask

Demoni

3:59

16

Transformation

Drawing Flies

5:24

17

Tumbleweed Part I

Heibarger

3:46

18

Underplayed

Freak in a Jar

1:02

19

Vendetta Ride

The AcesEights

2:18

20

Actual Love Song

Potbelly

1:20

21

Bathory

The Casket Chronicle

3:28

22

Beauty Consumed

Drawing Flies

6:55

