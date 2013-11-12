Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Punk Pile 44

Punk Pile 44

Various Artists

SUGO Music Group  • Разная  • 2013

1

Wanderer

Sick City Daggers

1:59

2

Spotless

Man Of Sorrows

5:23

3

Someone's Blood

Forever Dead!

3:35

4

Silent Night

Hellbats

4:56

5

Humans Cloning Humans

Wake Up Dead

3:58

6

Extinction Level Event

Wake Up Dead

5:00

7

Suicide (Please Do)

 🅴

Enzugiri

1:43

8

Devil's Lettuce

Black Eyed Vermillion

2:49

9

She's Gone

The Sneezzbil

2:43

10

El Burro Del Diablo

Screaming Condors

4:26

11

Bathing in Menstrual Waste

 🅴

Pile of Maggot Infested Viscera

1:26

12

Ingestion of Hookworm Infested Diarrheal Sludge

 🅴

Pile of Maggot Infested Viscera

1:44

13

Diagnosis

Freak in a Jar

2:58

14

Special Olympics Pole Vaulter

Laengthengurthe

0:54

15

Up in Your Guts

 🅴

Laengthengurthe

0:24

1

Wanderer

Sick City Daggers

1:59

2

Spotless

Man Of Sorrows

5:23

3

Someone's Blood

Forever Dead!

3:35

4

Silent Night

Hellbats

4:56

5

Humans Cloning Humans

Wake Up Dead

3:58

6

Extinction Level Event

Wake Up Dead

5:00

7

Suicide (Please Do)

 🅴

Enzugiri

1:43

8

Devil's Lettuce

Black Eyed Vermillion

2:49

9

She's Gone

The Sneezzbil

2:43

10

El Burro Del Diablo

Screaming Condors

4:26

11

Bathing in Menstrual Waste

 🅴

Pile of Maggot Infested Viscera

1:26

12

Ingestion of Hookworm Infested Diarrheal Sludge

 🅴

Pile of Maggot Infested Viscera

1:44

13

Diagnosis

Freak in a Jar

2:58

14

Special Olympics Pole Vaulter

Laengthengurthe

0:54

15

Up in Your Guts

 🅴

Laengthengurthe

0:24

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Честный

Честный

Постер альбома Они нас запомнят

Они нас запомнят

Постер альбома ВИРУС

ВИРУС

EA7, PLAFO
2021
Постер альбома Mdma

Mdma

Постер альбома Diga

Diga

Постер альбома Люди в чёрном

Люди в чёрном