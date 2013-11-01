Let's Play! Silly Songs for Fun (Clever Kids Collection), Vol. 1

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Barnyard Song
Kids All-Stars
2
Bananas in Pajamas
3
Wheels on the Bus
4
Bingo
Paul Austin Kelly
5
Farmer in the Dell
6
Ain't It Good to Be Crazy
7
On Top of Spaghetti
8
One Potatoe
9
Johnnie's Lost His Marbles
Paul Austin KellyRichard Durrant
10
The Ants Go Marching
11
If You're Happy and You Know It
Gerbert
12
How Much Is That Doggie in the Window
13
Animal Fair
14
Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah
15
Take Me out to the Ballgame
The New Sports Ensemble
16
The Chicken Dance
17
Squeaky Deaky
The Laurel Canyon Animal Company
18
Do You Know the Muffin Man
19
Talkin' 'Bout My Feet
Ricky Fitzpatrick
20
Please, Say Please
21
Old Macdonald
The New Rhymes Ensemble
22
Rappin' Gingerbread Man
23
Kookaburra
24
This Old Man
25
Ring Around the Rosie
26
27
Humpty Dumpty
28
There Was a Crooked Man
29
The Bus
30
Hickory Dickory Dock