Альбом
Постер альбома Let's Play! Silly Songs for Fun (Clever Kids Collection), Vol. 1

Let's Play! Silly Songs for Fun (Clever Kids Collection), Vol. 1

Various Artists

Smarty Pants Music/SUGO Music Group  • Разная  • 2013

1

Barnyard Song

Kids All-Stars

1:48

2

Bananas in Pajamas

Kids All-Stars

1:33

3

Wheels on the Bus

Kids All-Stars

1:01

4

Bingo

Paul Austin Kelly

1:46

5

Farmer in the Dell

Kids All-Stars

1:08

6

Ain't It Good to Be Crazy

Kids All-Stars

1:50

7

On Top of Spaghetti

Paul Austin Kelly

2:08

8

One Potatoe

Kids All-Stars

1:19

9

Johnnie's Lost His Marbles

Paul Austin KellyRichard Durrant

2:33

10

The Ants Go Marching

Kids All-Stars

2:25

11

If You're Happy and You Know It

Gerbert

1:35

12

How Much Is That Doggie in the Window

Kids All-Stars

2:28

13

Animal Fair

Paul Austin Kelly

1:19

14

Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah

Kids All-Stars

1:16

15

Take Me out to the Ballgame

The New Sports Ensemble

2:26

16

The Chicken Dance

Kids All-Stars

1:57

17

Squeaky Deaky

The Laurel Canyon Animal Company

2:34

18

Do You Know the Muffin Man

Kids All-Stars

0:41

19

Talkin' 'Bout My Feet

Ricky Fitzpatrick

2:24

20

Please, Say Please

Gerbert

2:47

21

Old Macdonald

The New Rhymes Ensemble

2:35

22

Rappin' Gingerbread Man

Paul Austin Kelly

4:53

23

Kookaburra

Gerbert

1:59

24

This Old Man

Paul Austin Kelly

3:12

25

Ring Around the Rosie

Kids All-Stars

1:29

26

Old Macdonald

Paul Austin Kelly

2:59

27

Humpty Dumpty

The New Rhymes Ensemble

1:05

28

There Was a Crooked Man

Paul Austin Kelly

1:31

29

The Bus

Gerbert

2:17

30

Hickory Dickory Dock

Paul Austin Kelly

0:54

