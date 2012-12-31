Christmas with Michael W. Smith and Friends

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Greensleeves (What Child Is This?)
Michael W. Smith
2
Joy to the World
Willie NelsonBobbie Nelson
3
The Whole World Is Colored with Love
Reba Rambo
4
Silent Night
Chris ChristianJanice Archer Cruse
5
We Three Kings
John Tesh
6
The Holly and the Ivy
Vanessa WilliamsCormac Breatnach
7
God Bless the Children
B.J. Thomas
8
The First Noël
David Huntsinger
9
One Solitary Light
Marilyn McCoo
10
Colored with Love
Natalie Cole
11
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
FourplayBob JamesLee RitenourNathan EastHarvey Mason
History Of House Music Volume 1
A Merry Soulful Christmas Featuring Vanessa Williams, Natalie Cole, The Pointer Sisters & More!
13 razones
Niteke
Round
MERCURY
