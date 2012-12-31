Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Christmas with Michael W. Smith and Friends

Christmas with Michael W. Smith and Friends

Various Artists

YMC Records/Sugo Music Group  • Фолк  • 2012

1

Greensleeves (What Child Is This?)

Michael W. Smith

2:50

2

Joy to the World

Willie NelsonBobbie Nelson

2:33

3

The Whole World Is Colored with Love

Reba Rambo

3:49

4

Silent Night

Chris ChristianJanice Archer Cruse

3:51

5

We Three Kings

John Tesh

4:09

6

The Holly and the Ivy

Vanessa WilliamsCormac Breatnach

3:33

7

God Bless the Children

B.J. Thomas

3:10

8

The First Noël

David Huntsinger

2:48

9

One Solitary Light

Marilyn McCoo

2:07

10

Colored with Love

Natalie Cole

3:45

11

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

FourplayBob JamesLee RitenourNathan EastHarvey Mason

5:15

