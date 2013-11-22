Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Toxic Punk Rock, Vol. 32

Toxic Punk Rock, Vol. 32

Various Artists

SUGO Music Group  • Разная  • 2013

1

Don't Forget the Meatballs

The Meatballs

16:34

2

Thirty-Ninth and Norton

 🅴

Demon City Wreckers

4:48

3

Don't Go

A Thousand Effigies

4:42

4

El Burro Del Diablo

 🅴

Screaming Condors

4:24

5

Hate & Whiskey

Black Eyed Vermillion

4:12

6

Devil Girl

Sick City Daggers

3:44

7

Frank Castle

Useless

3:43

8

Don'cha Get It

Jimmy Sinn

2:48

9

We Are the Dead

Forever Dead!

2:28

10

Aftermath

 🅴

Ugly

2:24

11

I Doubt Your Commitment to Sparkle Motion

 🅴

Upinatem

2:23

12

Feeding You Yourself

 🅴

Laengthengurthe

1:56

13

Monkey Fuckers from Mars

 🅴

Potbelly

1:53

14

Ilsa the She Wolf of the Ss (Kill All the Nazis)

The Porn Stars of Horror

1:51

15

Loyal Bushies

 🅴

Upinatem

1:15

