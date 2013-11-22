Toxic Punk Rock, Vol. 32

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Don't Forget the Meatballs
The Meatballs
2
Thirty-Ninth and Norton
Demon City Wreckers
3
Don't Go
A Thousand Effigies
4
El Burro Del Diablo
Screaming Condors
5
Hate & Whiskey
Black Eyed Vermillion
6
Devil Girl
Sick City Daggers
7
Frank Castle
Useless
8
Don'cha Get It
Jimmy Sinn
9
We Are the Dead
Forever Dead!
10
Aftermath
Ugly
11
I Doubt Your Commitment to Sparkle Motion
Upinatem
12
Feeding You Yourself
Laengthengurthe
13
Monkey Fuckers from Mars
Potbelly
14
Ilsa the She Wolf of the Ss (Kill All the Nazis)
The Porn Stars of Horror
15
Loyal Bushies
Bad Boys - Bad Guys
Афера
Играем чисто
Oh Maria
Saturno
Подвал
