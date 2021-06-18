Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Live in Telemark

Live in Telemark

Lillebjorn Nilsen, Andy Irvine

Heilo  •  2021

1

Jenta i Chicago (Live)

Lillebjorn NilsenAndy Irvine

4:17

2

Come to the Bower (Live)

Lillebjorn NilsenAndy Irvine

4:45

3

Alexander Kiellands plass (Live)

Lillebjorn NilsenAndy Irvine

3:15

4

Stewball and the Monaghan Grey Mare (Live)

Lillebjorn NilsenAndy Irvine

3:53

5

Hav og himmel (Live)

Lillebjorn NilsenAndy Irvine

4:19

6

My Heart's Tonight in Ireland (Live)

Lillebjorn NilsenAndy Irvine

3:34

7

Valle Auto og Bensin (Live)

Lillebjorn NilsenAndy Irvine

3:35

8

A Prince Among Men (Live)

Lillebjorn NilsenAndy Irvine

4:23

9

Danse ikke gråte nå (Live)

Lillebjorn NilsenAndy Irvine

2:20

10

Fort gjort å glemme (Live)

Lillebjorn NilsenAndy Irvine

3:44

11

Patrick Street/Jig: The Humours of Caherlistrane/Halling: The Girl with the Farm (Live)

Lillebjorn NilsenAndy Irvine

5:09

12

Vidvinkel-stev (Live)

Lillebjorn NilsenAndy Irvine

2:21

13

Håvar Hedde/Jig: Strike the Gay Harp (Live)

Lillebjorn NilsenAndy Irvine

5:14

14

Martinmas Time/Hornpipe: The Little Stack of Wheat (Live)

Lillebjorn NilsenAndy Irvine

4:48

15

Ola Tveiten (Live)

Lillebjorn NilsenAndy Irvine

3:38

