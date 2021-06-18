Live in Telemark

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Lillebjorn Nilsen, Andy Irvine
1
Jenta i Chicago (Live)
Lillebjorn NilsenAndy Irvine
2
Come to the Bower (Live)
3
Alexander Kiellands plass (Live)
4
Stewball and the Monaghan Grey Mare (Live)
5
Hav og himmel (Live)
6
My Heart's Tonight in Ireland (Live)
7
Valle Auto og Bensin (Live)
8
A Prince Among Men (Live)
9
Danse ikke gråte nå (Live)
10
Fort gjort å glemme (Live)
11
Patrick Street/Jig: The Humours of Caherlistrane/Halling: The Girl with the Farm (Live)
12
Vidvinkel-stev (Live)
13
Håvar Hedde/Jig: Strike the Gay Harp (Live)
14
Martinmas Time/Hornpipe: The Little Stack of Wheat (Live)
15
Ola Tveiten (Live)
A Prince Among Men
Jenta i Chicago
For Trykkefriheten
40 Spor
Postkort Fra Lillebjørn
Hei - Fara
