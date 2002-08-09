Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Free Dirt (Expanded Edition)

Free Dirt (Expanded Edition)

Died Pretty

Citadel Records  • Рок  • 1986

1

Blue Sky Day

Died Pretty

3:28

2

Round and Round

Died Pretty

2:38

3

Wig Out

Died Pretty

3:07

4

Laughing Boy

Died Pretty

3:35

5

Through Another Door

Died Pretty

3:17

6

Life to Go (Landsakes)

Died Pretty

5:32

7

Just Skin

Died Pretty

6:37

8

The 2000 Year Old Murder

Died Pretty

4:31

9

Next to Nothing

Died Pretty

6:46

10

Stoneage Cinderella (Single A-Side)

Died Pretty

3:17

11

Yesterday's Letters (Single B-Side)

Died Pretty

4:56

12

From a Buick 6 (Album Demo)

Died Pretty

4:13

13

Laughing Boy (Album Demo)

Died Pretty

3:45

14

Round and Round (Album Demo)

Died Pretty

2:44

15

Wig-Out (Album Demo)

Died Pretty

3:11

