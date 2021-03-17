Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Classical Winds, Vol. 13: Christmas with John Rutter

Classical Winds, Vol. 13: Christmas with John Rutter

Paul Noble

Arabesque Recordings  • Классическая музыка  • 2021

1

A John Rutter Christmas III (Arr. for Concert/Wind Band)

Paul Noble

10:03

2

Lo! He Comes with Clouds Descending (Arr. for Concert/Wind Band)

Paul Noble

3:44

3

The Very Best Time of Year (Arr. for Concert/Wind Band)

Paul Noble

3:32

4

In Dulci Jubilo (Arr. for Concert/Wind Band)

Paul Noble

2:21

5

The Colours of Christmas (Arr. for Concert/Wind Band)

Paul Noble

2:59

6

Shepherd's Pipe Carol (Arr. for Concert/Wind Band)

Paul Noble

2:51

7

Christmas Night (Arr. for Concert/Wind Band)

Paul Noble

4:08

8

All Bells in Paradise (Arr. for Concert/Wind Band)

Paul Noble

5:25

9

Esta Noche (Arr. for Trumpet)

Paul Noble

2:01

10

Mary's Lullaby (Arr. for Concert/Wind Band)

Paul Noble

3:20

11

Donkey Carol (Arr. for Concert/Wind Band)

Paul Noble

4:25

12

Christmas Lullaby (Arr. for Concert/Wind Band)

Paul Noble

4:08

13

There Is A Flower (Arr. for Concert/Wind Band)

Paul Noble

4:05

14

How Great Our Joy (Arr. for Concert/Wind Band)

Paul Noble

2:11

15

New Year (Arr. for Concert/Wind Band)

Paul Noble

4:09

16

A John Rutter Christmas IV (Arr. for Concert/Wind Band)

Paul Noble

10:38

