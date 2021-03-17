Classical Winds, Vol. 13: Christmas with John Rutter

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Paul Noble
1
A John Rutter Christmas III (Arr. for Concert/Wind Band)
2
Lo! He Comes with Clouds Descending (Arr. for Concert/Wind Band)
3
The Very Best Time of Year (Arr. for Concert/Wind Band)
4
In Dulci Jubilo (Arr. for Concert/Wind Band)
5
The Colours of Christmas (Arr. for Concert/Wind Band)
6
Shepherd's Pipe Carol (Arr. for Concert/Wind Band)
7
Christmas Night (Arr. for Concert/Wind Band)
8
All Bells in Paradise (Arr. for Concert/Wind Band)
9
Esta Noche (Arr. for Trumpet)
10
Mary's Lullaby (Arr. for Concert/Wind Band)
11
Donkey Carol (Arr. for Concert/Wind Band)
12
Christmas Lullaby (Arr. for Concert/Wind Band)
13
There Is A Flower (Arr. for Concert/Wind Band)
14
How Great Our Joy (Arr. for Concert/Wind Band)
15
New Year (Arr. for Concert/Wind Band)
16
A John Rutter Christmas IV (Arr. for Concert/Wind Band)
Classical Winds, Vol. 15: The American Rhapsody
Classical Winds, Vol. 4: The Music of Gareth Glyn, Featuring Concert Band Arrangements By Paul Noble
Classical Winds, Vol. 8: Christmas Collection, featuring concert band arrangements by Paul Noble
Classical Winds, Vol. 7: The Music of William Walton (Part 2), featuring concert band arrangements by Paul Noble
Classical Winds, Vol. 12: A David Willcocks Christmas
Показать ещё