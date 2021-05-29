Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Shadow Cruiser

Shadow Cruiser

The Trailer Trash

The Trailer Trash  • Другая  • 2021

1

Vodka and Crumpets

The Trailer Trash

2:02

2

What's My Sex Again

The Trailer Trash

2:37

3

Interlude

The Trailer Trash

0:27

4

God Damn the Blind

The Trailer Trash

2:59

5

My Sister Sue

The Trailer Trash

2:15

6

Kryptonite

The Trailer TrashCarl Wheezer

3:52

7

My Favorite Show

The Trailer Trash

4:03

