Альбом
Постер альбома Deep House Touch

Deep House Touch

Various Artists

Beat Boutique  • Deep House  • 2021

1

Tell Me One More Time

BellagioJade Sommerville

3:04

2

Poison (Kc Deep Edit)

Sarah Carlsson

2:47

3

Rebirth (Rhodes Edit)

Lisa Buralli

2:24

4

Can't Get You out of My Head (Highpass Remix)

Kim McNichols

3:30

5

Another Star (Alex Barattini Vocal Edit)

Nadja

2:34

6

Dance with Me Baby (Summer Edit)

Shamika Cox

2:43

7

Free to Feel (Extended Mix)

Oliver Anders

3:26

8

Before the Sunset

KaleidoCloud

2:43

9

Blurred (Dream Edit)

Alex Barattini

3:05

10

The Worst Is Gone

Chill Tonic

2:56

11

Salt Water (Alex Barattini Hot Beach Edit)

Hollie

3:00

12

Why Does My Heart Feel so Bad (Tripnotic Mix)

LVDMartin Stark

3:05

13

Another Sky (Sunshine Mix)

Sunclair

4:00

14

Play Together

Jill Chestain

2:49

15

Free (Alex Barattini Edit)

Nadja

2:45

16

Tribulations (Extended Deep Mix)

Kandi & Fitch

4:03

17

No More Lies

Merrick Lowell & NoMad

3:02

18

Next to Me (Limelight Mix)

Andres Newman

3:50

19

House of the Rising Sun (Deep Chill Mix)

Lysa Maff

4:17

20

Together Till the End

Demetra Stanton

2:50

21

Love Theme from Flashdance (Deep Chill Club Mix)

Andres Newman

4:26

22

Future (Club Mix)

Oliver Anders

4:11

23

Beautiful Life (Deep Touch Edit)

Sylvia Detmers

2:59

24

My Body and My Soul (Highpass Cut)

Sun Jae

3:19

25

Alone Together (Club Mix)

Andres NewmanDemetra

4:56

