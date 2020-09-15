Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Cocktail and Drinks After Hard Day

Cocktail and Drinks After Hard Day

Background JAZZ Essentials

Relaxland Rec  • Музыка мира  • 2020

1

Entirely Stress Free

Background JAZZ Essentials

3:24

2

The Splendid Day

Background JAZZ Essentials

3:33

3

Only Today

Background JAZZ Essentials

3:45

4

Lazy Evening

Background JAZZ Essentials

4:26

5

Sentimental Stories

Background JAZZ Essentials

3:21

6

Coffee with Cream on Top

Background JAZZ Essentials

2:55

7

Smooth Atmosphere

Background JAZZ Essentials

3:04

8

A Bit of Dreaming

Background JAZZ Essentials

3:16

9

Moonlight Jazz

Background JAZZ Essentials

3:02

10

Midnight Lounge

Background JAZZ Essentials

3:35

11

Slow Dancing

Background JAZZ Essentials

4:26

12

Heavenly Saxophone

Background JAZZ Essentials

3:41

13

Lose Yourself in His Arms

Background JAZZ Essentials

3:25

14

Chilled Out Piano

Background JAZZ Essentials

3:29

15

Hundreds of Steps You Need to Take

Background JAZZ Essentials

3:45

16

Loose Connections

Background JAZZ Essentials

3:37

17

Romantic Mood

Background JAZZ Essentials

4:26

18

Everybody Knows Everyone Here

Background JAZZ Essentials

3:43

19

Large Sparkling Moon

Background JAZZ Essentials

3:21

20

Romantic Dinner

Background JAZZ Essentials

3:34

