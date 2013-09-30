Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Conniff's Hollywood Collection

Conniff's Hollywood Collection

Ray Conniff

Nostalgia Music Catalog  • Блюз  • 2013

1

It Might as Well Be Spring

Ray Conniff

2:41

2

Easy to Love

Ray Conniff

2:37

3

Laura

Ray Conniff

2:57

4

My Heart Stood Still

Ray Conniff

2:42

5

Cheek to Cheek

Ray Conniff

2:40

6

Please

Ray Conniff

2:33

7

Thanks for the Memory

 🅴

Ray Conniff

2:22

8

Stella by Starlight

Ray Conniff

2:11

9

Love Letters

Ray Conniff

2:47

10

Pacific Sunset

Ray Conniff

2:22

11

Yesterdays

Ray Conniff

3:15

12

Love Is a Many Splendored Thing

Ray Conniff

2:22

