Hit the Deck (The Soundtrack to the Motion Picture)

Original Cast
1
Hallelujah
Tony MartinVic DamoneRuss Tamblyn
2
Sometimes I'm Happy
Gene RaymondJane Powell
3
A Kiss or Two
Russ TamblynDebbie Reynolds
4
Lucky Bird
Jane Powell
5
Why, Oh, Why?
Jane PowellAnn MillerDebbie Reynolds
6
More Than You Know
Ann MillerTony Martin
7
Jane PowellGene Raymond
8
Keepin' Myself for You
9
Chiribiribee
Jane PowellRuss TamblynAnn MillerVic DamoneTony MartinDebbie Reynolds
10
Join the Navy-and-Loo-Loo
Debbie Reynolds
11
I Know That You Know
Original CastJane PowellVic Damone
12
Lady from the Bayou
Ann Miller
