Альбом
Постер альбома Hit the Deck (The Soundtrack to the Motion Picture)

Hit the Deck (The Soundtrack to the Motion Picture)

Original Cast

Nostalgia Music Catalog  • Cаундтреки  • 2013

1

Hallelujah

Tony MartinVic DamoneRuss Tamblyn

2:36

2

Sometimes I'm Happy

Gene RaymondJane Powell

2:39

3

A Kiss or Two

Russ TamblynDebbie Reynolds

1:42

4

Lucky Bird

Jane Powell

2:40

5

Why, Oh, Why?

Jane PowellAnn MillerDebbie Reynolds

3:22

6

More Than You Know

Ann MillerTony Martin

2:02

7

Sometimes I'm Happy

Jane PowellGene Raymond

2:33

8

Keepin' Myself for You

Ann MillerTony Martin

3:08

9

Chiribiribee

Jane PowellRuss TamblynAnn MillerVic DamoneTony MartinDebbie Reynolds

3:21

10

Join the Navy-and-Loo-Loo

Debbie Reynolds

2:40

11

I Know That You Know

Original CastJane PowellVic Damone

2:28

12

Lady from the Bayou

Ann Miller

2:53

