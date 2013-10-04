Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Mario Lanza - Three Ships

Mario Lanza - Three Ships

Mario Lanza

Nostalgia Music Catalog  • Фолк  • 2013

1

We Three Kings of Orient Are

Mario Lanza

3:04

2

Away in a Manger

Mario Lanza

3:24

3

Silent Night

Mario Lanza

3:57

4

Oh Little Town of Bethlehem

Mario Lanza

3:07

5

Guardian Angels

Mario Lanza

3:45

6

I Saw Three Ships

Mario Lanza

1:17

7

O Come, Let Us Adore Him

Mario Lanza

3:32

8

Hark the Herald Angels Sing

Mario Lanza

1:59

9

Joy to the World

Mario Lanza

1:58

10

It Came Upon a Midnight Clear

Mario Lanza

2:48

11

God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen

Mario Lanza

4:12

12

O Christmas Tree

Mario Lanza

1:46

13

Deck the Halls with Boughs of Holly

Mario Lanza

1:12

14

The First Noel

Mario Lanza

4:00

1

We Three Kings of Orient Are

Mario Lanza

3:04

2

Away in a Manger

Mario Lanza

3:24

3

Silent Night

Mario Lanza

3:57

4

Oh Little Town of Bethlehem

Mario Lanza

3:07

5

Guardian Angels

Mario Lanza

3:45

6

I Saw Three Ships

Mario Lanza

1:17

7

O Come, Let Us Adore Him

Mario Lanza

3:32

8

Hark the Herald Angels Sing

Mario Lanza

1:59

9

Joy to the World

Mario Lanza

1:58

10

It Came Upon a Midnight Clear

Mario Lanza

2:48

11

God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen

Mario Lanza

4:12

12

O Christmas Tree

Mario Lanza

1:46

13

Deck the Halls with Boughs of Holly

Mario Lanza

1:12

14

The First Noel

Mario Lanza

4:00

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Mario Lanza

Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Mario Lanza

Постер альбома Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Mario Lanza

Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Mario Lanza

Постер альбома The Loveliest Night of the Year

The Loveliest Night of the Year

Постер альбома Christmas Hymns And Carols

Christmas Hymns And Carols

Постер альбома Mario Lanza sings Christmas Songs

Mario Lanza sings Christmas Songs

Постер альбома The Christmas Album

The Christmas Album