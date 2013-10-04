Mario Lanza - Three Ships

Слушатели
Mario Lanza
1
We Three Kings of Orient Are
2
Away in a Manger
3
Silent Night
4
Oh Little Town of Bethlehem
5
Guardian Angels
6
I Saw Three Ships
7
O Come, Let Us Adore Him
8
Hark the Herald Angels Sing
9
Joy to the World
10
It Came Upon a Midnight Clear
11
God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen
12
O Christmas Tree
13
Deck the Halls with Boughs of Holly
14
The First Noel
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Mario Lanza
Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Mario Lanza
The Loveliest Night of the Year
Christmas Hymns And Carols
Mario Lanza sings Christmas Songs
The Christmas Album
