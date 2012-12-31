Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Egyptian (1954 Film Score)

The Egyptian (1954 Film Score)

Doreen Tryden

Classic Soundtracks  • Разная  • 2012

1

Prelude - The Ruins - The Red Sea and Childhood - The Nile and the Temple (from The Egyptian, 1954 Film Score)

Doreen Tryden

1:39

2

The Ruins (from The Egyptian, 1954 Film Score)

Doreen Tryden

0:53

3

The Pharaoh - Akhnaton (from The Egyptian, 1954 Film Score)

Doreen Tryden

1:18

4

Nefer, Nefer, Nefer (from The Egyptian, 1954 Film Score)

Doreen Tryden

7:02

5

The Lotus Pool (from The Egyptian, 1954 Film Score)

Doreen Tryden

0:35

6

The Valley of The Kings (from The Egyptian, 1954 Film Score)

Doreen Tryden

7:49

7

At The Tomb Of Amenhotep: The Great Pharaoh (from The Egyptian, 1954 Film Score)

Doreen Tryden

0:36

8

The Martyrdom of Merit (from The Egyptian, 1954 Film Score)

Doreen Tryden

0:36

9

The Death of Akhnaton (from The Egyptian, 1954 Film Score)

Doreen Tryden

2:19

10

Horemheb, The New Pharaoh (from The Egyptian, 1954 Film Score)

Doreen Tryden

1:05

11

Exile and Death (from The Egyptian, 1954 Film Score)

Doreen Tryden

1:46

