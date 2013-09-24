Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Cristmas with the Family

Cristmas with the Family

And The Columbus Boychoir, Bing Crosby

Nostalgia Music Catalog  • Фолк  • 2013

1

I Saw Three Ships

Bing CrosbyColumbus Boychoir

1:41

2

Deck the Hall

Bing CrosbyColumbus Boychoir

1:07

3

Twelve Days of Christmas

Bing CrosbyColumbus Boychoir

3:20

4

We Wish You a Merry Christmas

Bing CrosbyColumbus Boychoir

1:25

5

The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You)

Bing CrosbyColumbus Boychoir

2:53

6

Away in a Manger

Bing CrosbyColumbus Boychoir

1:21

7

Silent Night

Bing CrosbyColumbus Boychoir

2:15

8

We Three Kings of Orient Are

Bing Crosby

1:10

9

O Come, All Ye Faithful (Adeste Fideles)

Bing CrosbyColumbus Boychoir

1:40

10

Jingle Bells

Bing CrosbyColumbus Boychoir

1:26

11

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Bing CrosbyColumbus Boychoir

2:14

12

Angels We Have Heard on High

Bing CrosbyColumbus Boychoir

1:10

