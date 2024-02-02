Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Classic Peking Opera Vol. 2: Laosheng (Ju Tan Jing Dian Er: Lao Sheng)

Classic Peking Opera Vol. 2: Laosheng (Ju Tan Jing Dian Er: Lao Sheng)

Various

China Record Company  • Классическая музыка  • 1996

1

Famen Temple (Fa Men Si)

Various

8:46

2

Hongyang Cave: Aria A (Hongyang Dong: Xuan Duan Yi)

Various

10:36

3

The Battle of Taiping (Zhan Tai Ping)

Various

4:01

4

Wild Pig Forest (Ye Zhu Lin)

Various

5:49

5

On the Road With the Portrait (Miao Rong Shang Lu)

Various

2:44

6

Summoning the East Wind: Aria A (Jie Dong Feng)

Various

8:52

7

Capture and Release of General Cao (Zhuo Fang Cao)

Various

5:05

8

Xu Ce Running Through Town (Xu Ce Pao Cheng)

Various

2:16

9

Four Examinees Successful In the Imperial Examination: Aria A (Si Jin Shi: Xuan Duan Yi)

Various

3:07

10

Protecting the Nation (Da Bao Guo)

Various

3:19

11

Urging the Nephew to Visit His Parents Tomb (Da Zhi Shang Fen)

Various

2:54

12

Giving Up Xuzhou City (Rang Xu Zhou)

Various

2:19

13

Ganlu Temple: Aria A (Gan Lu Si: Xuan Duan Yi)

Various

3:35

