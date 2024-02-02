Classic Peking Opera Vol. 2: Laosheng (Ju Tan Jing Dian Er: Lao Sheng)

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Various
1
Famen Temple (Fa Men Si)
2
Hongyang Cave: Aria A (Hongyang Dong: Xuan Duan Yi)
3
The Battle of Taiping (Zhan Tai Ping)
4
Wild Pig Forest (Ye Zhu Lin)
5
On the Road With the Portrait (Miao Rong Shang Lu)
6
Summoning the East Wind: Aria A (Jie Dong Feng)
7
Capture and Release of General Cao (Zhuo Fang Cao)
8
Xu Ce Running Through Town (Xu Ce Pao Cheng)
9
Four Examinees Successful In the Imperial Examination: Aria A (Si Jin Shi: Xuan Duan Yi)
10
Protecting the Nation (Da Bao Guo)
11
Urging the Nephew to Visit His Parents Tomb (Da Zhi Shang Fen)
12
Giving Up Xuzhou City (Rang Xu Zhou)
13
Ganlu Temple: Aria A (Gan Lu Si: Xuan Duan Yi)
Bars and Bass Volume 1
Juicy Fruits Vol 3
Juicy Fruits Vol 2
All Killers, No Fillers 14
Let Them Know: The Story of Youth Brigade and Byo Records
The Essential Collection of Monkeys 2021 - Part1
Показать ещё