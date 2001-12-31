Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Panshi Bay

Panshi Bay

Various Artists, Wang Guo Tong

China Record Company  • Классическая музыка  • 2001

1

The Sound of Shell Trumpet

Wang Guo TongVarious Artists

1:07

2

Always Be Prepared and Alert

Wang Guo TongVarious Artists

1:23

3

Going Fishing

Wang Guo TongVarious Artists

6:02

4

It’s Hard to Forget

Wang Guo TongVarious Artists

9:13

5

The Red Flag Waving in the East Wind

Wang Guo TongVarious Artists

1:29

6

In That Year

Wang Guo TongVarious Artists

2:15

7

Would Never Hesitate

Wang Guo TongVarious Artists

3:30

8

Keep Fighting No Matter How Dangerous It Is

Wang Guo TongVarious Artists

3:52

9

Conquer All Kinds of Hardships and Difficulties

Wang Guo TongVarious Artists

8:00

10

The World Would Be Covered by Sunshine

Wang Guo TongVarious Artists

2:10

