Альбом
Постер альбома Spirit of Bellydance - Arabesque Lounge

Spirit of Bellydance - Arabesque Lounge

Marcelo Gallo

Azul Music  • Музыка мира  • 2009

1

The Brave

Marcelo Gallo

3:58

2

One Night in Bagdad

Marcelo Gallo

5:04

3

Disco Arab

Marcelo Gallo

5:05

4

Sexy Moves

Marcelo Gallo

4:48

5

The Bellydancer

Marcelo Gallo

5:26

6

Darbuka Groove

Marcelo Gallo

4:49

7

Tropical Bellydance

Marcelo Gallo

4:38

8

Hipnose (Desert Remix)

Marcelo GalloGisele Kenj

7:00

9

Bedouin

Marcelo Gallo

5:39

10

Devotion

Marcelo Gallo

4:53

