La Plus Belle Musique de Danse: The Best of Claude Blouin

Claude Blouin
1
La Bamba
2
Samba Carnaval de Montreal
3
Quizas, Quizas, Quizas
4
Tu Me Gates
5
Kansas City
6
Bone's Boogie
7
The House of Bamboo
8
Asi Asi (Mambo)
9
Le Tango de Ton Coeur (Tango of Your Heart)
10
In The Mood
11
Dream a Little Dream of Me / That Old Fashioned Way
12
Symphony / To Each His Own
13
Danse Avec Moi / Yours (Quiereme Muccho)
14
Are You Lonesome Tonight
15
Cielito Lindo
16
Dis-Moi Hello
17
Alabalone
18
Serenade In Blue
The Best of Disque de Danse
The Best of Disque de Danse - PALUJOCD6
Ballroom Dancing
Swing Time with Claude Blouin
The Best of Claude Blouin & Les Singers CLAU-VER XX03
The Best of Disque de Danse - PALUJOCD1
