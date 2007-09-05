Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома La Plus Belle Musique de Danse: The Best of Claude Blouin

La Plus Belle Musique de Danse: The Best of Claude Blouin

Claude Blouin

Independent  • Электроника  • 2007

1

La Bamba

Claude Blouin

3:24

2

Samba Carnaval de Montreal

Claude Blouin

3:07

3

Quizas, Quizas, Quizas

Claude Blouin

3:18

4

Tu Me Gates

Claude Blouin

3:31

5

Kansas City

Claude Blouin

3:22

6

Bone's Boogie

Claude Blouin

3:17

7

The House of Bamboo

Claude Blouin

2:51

8

Asi Asi (Mambo)

Claude Blouin

2:56

9

Le Tango de Ton Coeur (Tango of Your Heart)

Claude Blouin

2:41

10

In The Mood

Claude Blouin

3:28

11

Dream a Little Dream of Me / That Old Fashioned Way

Claude Blouin

3:35

12

Symphony / To Each His Own

Claude Blouin

3:39

13

Danse Avec Moi / Yours (Quiereme Muccho)

Claude Blouin

3:39

14

Are You Lonesome Tonight

Claude Blouin

3:25

15

Cielito Lindo

Claude Blouin

3:26

16

Dis-Moi Hello

Claude Blouin

3:47

17

Alabalone

Claude Blouin

3:41

18

Serenade In Blue

Claude Blouin

2:08

1

La Bamba

Claude Blouin

3:24

2

Samba Carnaval de Montreal

Claude Blouin

3:07

3

Quizas, Quizas, Quizas

Claude Blouin

3:18

4

Tu Me Gates

Claude Blouin

3:31

5

Kansas City

Claude Blouin

3:22

6

Bone's Boogie

Claude Blouin

3:17

7

The House of Bamboo

Claude Blouin

2:51

8

Asi Asi (Mambo)

Claude Blouin

2:56

9

Le Tango de Ton Coeur (Tango of Your Heart)

Claude Blouin

2:41

10

In The Mood

Claude Blouin

3:28

11

Dream a Little Dream of Me / That Old Fashioned Way

Claude Blouin

3:35

12

Symphony / To Each His Own

Claude Blouin

3:39

13

Danse Avec Moi / Yours (Quiereme Muccho)

Claude Blouin

3:39

14

Are You Lonesome Tonight

Claude Blouin

3:25

15

Cielito Lindo

Claude Blouin

3:26

16

Dis-Moi Hello

Claude Blouin

3:47

17

Alabalone

Claude Blouin

3:41

18

Serenade In Blue

Claude Blouin

2:08

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома The Best of Disque de Danse

The Best of Disque de Danse

Постер альбома The Best of Disque de Danse - PALUJOCD6

The Best of Disque de Danse - PALUJOCD6

Постер альбома Ballroom Dancing

Ballroom Dancing

Постер альбома Swing Time with Claude Blouin

Swing Time with Claude Blouin

Постер альбома The Best of Claude Blouin & Les Singers CLAU-VER XX03

The Best of Claude Blouin & Les Singers CLAU-VER XX03

Постер альбома The Best of Disque de Danse - PALUJOCD1

The Best of Disque de Danse - PALUJOCD1