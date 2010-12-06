Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Bourgeois Blues

The Bourgeois Blues

Lead Belly

Vanilla OMP  • Блюз  • 2010

1

The Bourgeois Blues

 🅴

Lead Belly

3:21

2

Big Fat Woman

Lead Belly

1:20

3

Where Did You Sleep Last Night

Lead Belly

3:03

4

Rock Island Line

Lead Belly

2:34

5

In New Orleans

Lead Belly

3:17

6

Bring Me Lil' Water Silvy

Lead Belly

0:51

7

Borrow Love and Go

Lead Belly

1:14

8

How Long (With Sonny Terry)

Lead Belly

2:11

9

Noted Rider

Lead Belly

1:29

10

Whoa Back Buck

Lead Belly

1:22

