Альбом
Постер альбома Teenager in Love

Teenager in Love

Various Artists

Past Classics  • Поп-музыка  • 2014

1

A Teenager in Love

DionThe Belmonts

2:35

2

Bobby's Girl

Susan Maughan

2:34

3

Young Love

Tab Hunter

2:16

4

Sealed with a Kiss

Brian Hyland

2:41

5

Heartbeat

Buddy Holly

2:07

6

It Might as Well Rain Until September

Carole King

2:24

7

The Loco-Motion

Little Eva

2:26

8

Happy Birthday Sweet Sixteen

Neil Sedaka

2:34

9

Wonderous Place

Billy Fury

2:58

10

Save the Last Dance for Me

The Drifters

2:33

11

Only Sixteen

Craig Douglas

2:11

12

Put Your Head on My Shoulder

Paul Anka

2:32

13

Venus in Blue Jeans

Jimmy Clanton

2:24

14

More Than I Can Say

Bobby Vee

2:28

15

Tears on My Pillow

Little AnthonyThe Imperials

2:14

16

Walking Back to Happiness

Helen Shapiro

2:27

17

Living Doll

Cliff Richard

2:37

18

Dedicated to the One I Love

The Shirelles

1:56

19

Wonderful World

Sam Cooke

2:06

20

Three Steps to Heaven

Eddie Cochran

2:21

