Various Artists
1
A Teenager in Love
DionThe Belmonts
2
Bobby's Girl
Susan Maughan
3
Young Love
Tab Hunter
4
Sealed with a Kiss
Brian Hyland
5
Heartbeat
Buddy Holly
6
It Might as Well Rain Until September
Carole King
7
The Loco-Motion
Little Eva
8
Happy Birthday Sweet Sixteen
Neil Sedaka
9
Wonderous Place
Billy Fury
10
Save the Last Dance for Me
The Drifters
11
Only Sixteen
Craig Douglas
12
Put Your Head on My Shoulder
Paul Anka
13
Venus in Blue Jeans
Jimmy Clanton
14
More Than I Can Say
Bobby Vee
15
Tears on My Pillow
Little AnthonyThe Imperials
16
Walking Back to Happiness
Helen Shapiro
17
Living Doll
Cliff Richard
18
Dedicated to the One I Love
The Shirelles
19
Wonderful World
Sam Cooke
20
Three Steps to Heaven
Eddie Cochran
