Альбом
Постер альбома The First Noël

The First Noël

Eddie Dunstedter

Christmas Evening Records  • Фолк  • 2014

1

O Tannenbaum

Eddie Dunstedter

1:59

2

Medley: The Conventry Carol / Von Himmel Hoch

Eddie Dunstedter

3:23

3

Adeste Fideles

Eddie Dunstedter

2:49

4

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

Eddie Dunstedter

3:29

5

Greensleeves

Eddie Dunstedter

3:42

6

Medley: Deck the Halls / Joy to the World

Eddie Dunstedter

1:13

7

The First Noël

Eddie Dunstedter

3:19

8

March of the Three Kings

Eddie Dunstedter

2:30

9

Medley: It Came Upon the Midnight Clear / O Little Town of Bethlehem / Away in a Manger

Eddie Dunstedter

3:14

10

Silent Night

Eddie Dunstedter

3:24

11

Hark the Herald Angels Sing

Eddie Dunstedter

2:37

12

Cantique De Noel (O Holy Night)

Eddie Dunstedter

3:21

13

Medley: We Three Kings of Orient Are / Bring Your Torches

Eddie Dunstedter

4:15

