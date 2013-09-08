Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Tea Party Playlist

Tea Party Playlist

Various Artists

Past Classics  • Джаз  • 2013

1

Tea for Two

Anita O'Day

2:28

2

You Are My Sunshine

Harry RoyHis Band

2:41

3

Everything Stops for Tea

Jack Buchanan

2:03

4

Mad Dogs and Englishmen

Noël Coward

2:49

5

A Nice Cup of Tea

Binnie Hale

3:04

6

Happy Days Are Here Again

Johnny MarvinHis Orchestra

2:19

7

On the Sunny Side of the Street

Tommy DorseyHis Orchestra

3:09

8

In the Mood

Joe LossHis Orchestra

3:09

9

Painting the Clouds with Sunshine

 🅴

Jack HyltonHis Orchestra

2:56

10

Anything Goes

Count BasieTony Bennett

2:18

11

Charleston Charley

Bert FirmanHis Orchestra

2:28

12

You Make Me Feel so Young

Frank Sinatra

2:53

13

I've Got a Sixpence

Billy CottonHis Band

2:31

14

I've Heard That Song Before

Harry JamesHis Orchestra

2:54

15

Don't Sit Under the Apple Tree

Glenn MillerHis Orchestra

3:08

16

Hey Little Hen

Joe LossHis Orchestra

3:02

17

A String of Pearls

Glenn MillerHis Orchestra

3:11

18

Caldonia

Louis Jordanhis Tympany Five

2:40

19

At the Woodchopper's Ball

Woody HermanHis Orchestra

3:13

20

A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square

Anne Shelton

3:09

21

Swinging on a Star

Bing Crosby

2:29

22

Wheels Cha Cha

Joe LossHis Orchestra

2:14

23

Fools Rush In

Frank Sinatra

3:12

24

American Patrol

Glenn MillerHis Orchestra

3:16

25

I Can't Tell a Waltz from a Tango

Alma Cogan

2:24

26

Rum and Coca-Cola

The Andrews Sisters

3:01

27

If I Only Had Wings

GeraldoHis Orchestra

3:14

28

I'm in the Mood for Love

Ivy BensonHer Girls Band

2:54

29

Beyond the Blue Horizon

Bob BorgerGeorge Olsen

2:56

30

Goody Goody

Harry RoyHis Orchestra

2:48

