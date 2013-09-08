Tea Party Playlist

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Various Artists
1
Tea for Two
Anita O'Day
2
You Are My Sunshine
Harry RoyHis Band
3
Everything Stops for Tea
Jack Buchanan
4
Mad Dogs and Englishmen
Noël Coward
5
A Nice Cup of Tea
Binnie Hale
6
Happy Days Are Here Again
Johnny MarvinHis Orchestra
7
On the Sunny Side of the Street
Tommy DorseyHis Orchestra
8
In the Mood
Joe LossHis Orchestra
9
Painting the Clouds with Sunshine
Jack HyltonHis Orchestra
10
Anything Goes
Count BasieTony Bennett
11
Charleston Charley
Bert FirmanHis Orchestra
12
You Make Me Feel so Young
Frank Sinatra
13
I've Got a Sixpence
Billy CottonHis Band
14
I've Heard That Song Before
Harry JamesHis Orchestra
15
Don't Sit Under the Apple Tree
Glenn MillerHis Orchestra
16
Hey Little Hen
17
A String of Pearls
18
Caldonia
Louis Jordanhis Tympany Five
19
At the Woodchopper's Ball
Woody HermanHis Orchestra
20
A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square
Anne Shelton
21
Swinging on a Star
Bing Crosby
22
Wheels Cha Cha
23
Fools Rush In
24
American Patrol
25
I Can't Tell a Waltz from a Tango
Alma Cogan
26
Rum and Coca-Cola
The Andrews Sisters
27
If I Only Had Wings
GeraldoHis Orchestra
28
I'm in the Mood for Love
Ivy BensonHer Girls Band
29
Beyond the Blue Horizon
Bob BorgerGeorge Olsen
30
Goody Goody
Harry RoyHis Orchestra