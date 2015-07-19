Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Acoustic Covers

Acoustic Covers

Various Artists

Lark Recordings  • Поп-музыка  • 2015

1

Stand by Me

Karizma Duo

2:40

2

Love Me Like You Do

Alice Lamb

4:01

3

My Eyes Adored You

Luchia

3:51

4

Heart's on Fire

Max Tanner

4:00

5

If You Could Read My Mind

Dean Dyson

4:32

6

I Won't Give Up

Alice Lamb

3:37

7

I'm on Fire

Dean Dyson

3:12

8

Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word

Luchia

3:40

9

No Woman, No Cry

Karizma Duo

3:56

10

I'm Not the Only One

Elena Ramona

3:30

11

Ain't No Sunshine

Henrietta Adewole

3:04

12

Budapest

Max Tanner

2:15

13

Everybody's Talkin'

Dean Dyson

3:25

14

Where Have All the Flowers Gone?

Nicki White

3:56

15

Another Day in Paradise

Talisha Karrer

5:09

16

Clocks

Meg Birch

4:14

17

Holding Back the Years

Josh Franklin

4:21

1

Stand by Me

Karizma Duo

2:40

2

Love Me Like You Do

Alice Lamb

4:01

3

My Eyes Adored You

Luchia

3:51

4

Heart's on Fire

Max Tanner

4:00

5

If You Could Read My Mind

Dean Dyson

4:32

6

I Won't Give Up

Alice Lamb

3:37

7

I'm on Fire

Dean Dyson

3:12

8

Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word

Luchia

3:40

9

No Woman, No Cry

Karizma Duo

3:56

10

I'm Not the Only One

Elena Ramona

3:30

11

Ain't No Sunshine

Henrietta Adewole

3:04

12

Budapest

Max Tanner

2:15

13

Everybody's Talkin'

Dean Dyson

3:25

14

Where Have All the Flowers Gone?

Nicki White

3:56

15

Another Day in Paradise

Talisha Karrer

5:09

16

Clocks

Meg Birch

4:14

17

Holding Back the Years

Josh Franklin

4:21