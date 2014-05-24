Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Max Miller Live in the Theatre 1938 and 1942

Max Miller Live in the Theatre 1938 and 1942

Max Miller

The Digital Gramophone  •  2014

1

Max Miller in the Theatre, (Holborn Empire, 7th October, 1938) [First House]: Mary from the Dairy / She Shall Have Music Wherever She Goes / Lulu / The Hiking Song / Mary from the Dairy

Max MillerSid Kaplan

17:53

2

Max Miller in the Theatre Again, (Holborn Empire, 7th October, 1938) [Second House]: Mary from the Dairy / When We Go on Our Honeymoon / I Thought We Came Here to Pick Some Flowers

Max MillerSid Kaplan

18:53

3

Max Miller in the Theatre, (Finsbury Park Empire, 14th October, 1939): Mary from the Dairy / Passing the Time Away / Down Where the Rambling Roses Grow / I Don't Like the Girls

Max MillerEric Ogden

20:50

4

Max Miller in the Theatre, (Finsbury Park Empire, 26th September, 1942): Mary from the Dairy / Sitting in the Park with Sarah / Cheeky Chappie / I Never Slept a Wink All Night

Max Miller

13:31

5

Max Miller with the Forces, (Somewhere in England) [Odeon Theatre, Lewes, Sussex 3rd November, 1940]: A New Kind of Old-Fashioned Girl / Stringing Along with You / Sitting in the Old

Max Miller

19:24

6

Max Miller Entertains the War Workers, (Canteen Concert, Hayes, Middlesex, 4th November 1941): Mary from the Dairy / The Grand Old Man / The Girls I've Met / Every Sunday Afternoon

Max Miller

12:38

1

Max Miller in the Theatre, (Holborn Empire, 7th October, 1938) [First House]: Mary from the Dairy / She Shall Have Music Wherever She Goes / Lulu / The Hiking Song / Mary from the Dairy

Max MillerSid Kaplan

17:53

2

Max Miller in the Theatre Again, (Holborn Empire, 7th October, 1938) [Second House]: Mary from the Dairy / When We Go on Our Honeymoon / I Thought We Came Here to Pick Some Flowers

Max MillerSid Kaplan

18:53

3

Max Miller in the Theatre, (Finsbury Park Empire, 14th October, 1939): Mary from the Dairy / Passing the Time Away / Down Where the Rambling Roses Grow / I Don't Like the Girls

Max MillerEric Ogden

20:50

4

Max Miller in the Theatre, (Finsbury Park Empire, 26th September, 1942): Mary from the Dairy / Sitting in the Park with Sarah / Cheeky Chappie / I Never Slept a Wink All Night

Max Miller

13:31

5

Max Miller with the Forces, (Somewhere in England) [Odeon Theatre, Lewes, Sussex 3rd November, 1940]: A New Kind of Old-Fashioned Girl / Stringing Along with You / Sitting in the Old

Max Miller

19:24

6

Max Miller Entertains the War Workers, (Canteen Concert, Hayes, Middlesex, 4th November 1941): Mary from the Dairy / The Grand Old Man / The Girls I've Met / Every Sunday Afternoon

Max Miller

12:38

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Bessie Couldn't Help It

Bessie Couldn't Help It

Постер альбома Come Up and See Me Sometime

Come Up and See Me Sometime

Постер альбома Care

Care

Постер альбома Mary from the Dairy

Mary from the Dairy

Постер альбома Three of a Kind - Classic Recordings

Three of a Kind - Classic Recordings

Постер альбома Simply the Best Of…

Simply the Best Of…