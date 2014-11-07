Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Hank Williams Greatest Collection

Hank Williams Greatest Collection

Hank Williams

The Digital Gramophone  • Фолк  • 2014

1

Your Cheatin' Heart

Hank Williams

2:46

2

Settin' the Woods on Fire

Hank Williams

2:40

3

There'll Be No Teardrops Tonight

Hank Williams

2:51

4

Hey, Good Lookin'

Hank Williams

2:57

5

Crazy Heart

Hank Williams

2:30

6

Cold, Cold Heart

Hank Williams

2:47

7

Kaw-Liga

Hank Williams

2:41

8

Jambalaya (On the Bayou)

 🅴

Hank Williams

2:56

9

Half as Much

Hank Williams

2:46

10

Ramblin' Man

Hank Williams

3:04

11

Low Down Blues

Hank Williams

2:37

12

May You Never Be Alone

Hank Williams

2:52

13

I Won't Be Home No More

Hank Williams

2:48

14

Why Should We Try Anymore

Hank Williams

2:41

15

Blue Love (In My Heart)

Hank Williams

2:09

16

My Sweet Love Ain't Around

Hank Williams

2:45

17

(Last Night) I Heard You Crying in Your Sleep

Hank Williams

2:44

18

Mind Your Own Business

Hank Williams

2:57

19

They'll Never Take Her Love from Me

Hank Williams

2:50

20

Singing Waterfall

Hank Williams

2:18

21

There's No Room in My Heart (For the Blues)

Hank Williams

2:19

22

The Waltz of the Wind

Hank Williams

2:11

23

With Tears in My Eyes

Hank Williams

2:16

24

I Wish I Had a Nickel

Hank Williams

1:46

25

California Zephyr

Hank Williams

2:10

26

Please Don't Let Me Love You

Hank Williams

2:18

27

I'm Satisfied with You

Hank Williams

2:37

28

No One Will Ever Know

Hank Williams

2:20

29

Faded Love and Winter Roses

Hank Williams

2:01

30

The First Fall of Snow

Hank Williams

3:11

