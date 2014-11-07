Hank Williams Greatest Collection

Слушатели
Hank Williams
1
Your Cheatin' Heart
2
Settin' the Woods on Fire
3
There'll Be No Teardrops Tonight
4
Hey, Good Lookin'
5
Crazy Heart
6
Cold, Cold Heart
7
Kaw-Liga
8
Jambalaya (On the Bayou)
9
Half as Much
10
Ramblin' Man
11
Low Down Blues
12
May You Never Be Alone
13
I Won't Be Home No More
14
Why Should We Try Anymore
15
Blue Love (In My Heart)
16
My Sweet Love Ain't Around
17
(Last Night) I Heard You Crying in Your Sleep
18
Mind Your Own Business
19
They'll Never Take Her Love from Me
20
Singing Waterfall
21
There's No Room in My Heart (For the Blues)
22
The Waltz of the Wind
23
With Tears in My Eyes
24
I Wish I Had a Nickel
25
California Zephyr
26
Please Don't Let Me Love You
27
I'm Satisfied with You
28
No One Will Ever Know
29
Faded Love and Winter Roses
30
The First Fall of Snow
