Jimmy Shand: The White Heather Club Party

Various Artists
1
The 6.20 Two Step
Jimmy Shand
2
Rothesay Bay / The Skye Boat Song / The Northern Lights of Aberdeenrothesay Bay / The Skye Boat Song / The Northern Lights of Aberdeen
Anne & Laura BrandIan Powrie & His Band
3
Cock O' the North
Andy Stewart
4
Soft Lowland Tongue of the Border
James UrquhartScottish Junior Singers
5
Medley: Highland Laddie (Reel) / Cairney Mount / Highland Laddie / Johnny Cope
Ian PowrieHis Band
6
(Wi Ma Big) Killmarnoch Bunnet
Joe Gordon Folk Four
7
Para Handy
8
Bonnie Wells O' Wearie
Robert Wilson
9
Will Ye No Come Back Again?
Laura BrandGlasgow Police Male Voice Choir
10
Trip to Aberdeen (Jig) : Braes of Elchies / Drummond Castle / Locheil's Welcome to Glasgow
11
Ye Banks and Braes
Scottish Junior Singers
12
The Buchan Ploo'man
13
The Glasgow Highlanders
Glasgow Police Male Voice ChoirIan Powrie & His Band
14
Balloo Baleerie
Anne & Laura BrandGeorge Hill
15
Back O' Reires Hill
16
Border Ballad
Glasgow Police Male Voice Choir
17
Braes of Busby (Strathspey) : Irene Meldrum's Welcome to Bon Accord
18
Wee Wee Hoosie by the Sea
Robert WilsonIan Powrie & His Band
19
Medley of Harry Lauder Songs: I Love a Lassie / Saftest O' the Family / Just a Wee Deoch and Doris / Haste Ye Back
Original Broadway Cast of The White Heather Club Party