Альбом
Постер альбома Jimmy Shand: The White Heather Club Party

Jimmy Shand: The White Heather Club Party

Various Artists

The Digital Gramophone  • Музыка мира  • 2014

1

The 6.20 Two Step

Jimmy Shand

2:44

2

Rothesay Bay / The Skye Boat Song / The Northern Lights of Aberdeenrothesay Bay / The Skye Boat Song / The Northern Lights of Aberdeen

Anne & Laura BrandIan Powrie & His Band

3:18

3

Cock O' the North

Andy Stewart

2:10

4

Soft Lowland Tongue of the Border

James UrquhartScottish Junior Singers

2:51

5

Medley: Highland Laddie (Reel) / Cairney Mount / Highland Laddie / Johnny Cope

Ian PowrieHis Band

2:19

6

(Wi Ma Big) Killmarnoch Bunnet

Joe Gordon Folk Four

2:41

7

Para Handy

Jimmy Shand

2:47

8

Bonnie Wells O' Wearie

Robert Wilson

2:40

9

Will Ye No Come Back Again?

Laura BrandGlasgow Police Male Voice Choir

3:43

10

Trip to Aberdeen (Jig) : Braes of Elchies / Drummond Castle / Locheil's Welcome to Glasgow

Ian PowrieHis Band

1:49

11

Ye Banks and Braes

Scottish Junior Singers

2:49

12

The Buchan Ploo'man

Joe Gordon Folk Four

2:48

13

The Glasgow Highlanders

Glasgow Police Male Voice ChoirIan Powrie & His Band

1:39

14

Balloo Baleerie

Anne & Laura BrandGeorge Hill

1:36

15

Back O' Reires Hill

Andy Stewart

2:25

16

Border Ballad

Glasgow Police Male Voice Choir

2:26

17

Braes of Busby (Strathspey) : Irene Meldrum's Welcome to Bon Accord

Ian PowrieHis Band

1:58

18

Wee Wee Hoosie by the Sea

Robert WilsonIan Powrie & His Band

1:54

19

Medley of Harry Lauder Songs: I Love a Lassie / Saftest O' the Family / Just a Wee Deoch and Doris / Haste Ye Back

Original Broadway Cast of The White Heather Club Party

3:38

