Last Night of the Proms (1957)

Sir Malcolm Sargent
1
Introduction
2
Commentary
3
Pomp and Circumstance March No.1 in D: Land of Hope and Glory
4
Fantasia on British Sea Songs (arr. Sir Henry Wood)
5
Rule, Britannia!
6
Jerusalem
7
Speech by Sir Malcolm Sargent / God Save the Queen (National Anthem)
Sir Malcolm Sargent conducts Tchaikovsky & Elgar
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream
An Evening at The Proms
Mendelssohn: Elijah, Oratorio in Two Parts, Op. 70 - MWV A 25 - , Vol. 1
Mendelssohn: Elijah, Oratorio in Two Parts, Op. 70 - MWV A 25 - , Vol. 2
Prokofiev: Sinfonia Concertante in E Minor, Op. 125
