Альбом
Постер альбома Last Night of the Proms (1957)

Last Night of the Proms (1957)

Sir Malcolm Sargent

The Digital Gramophone  • Классическая музыка  • 2014

1

Introduction

Sir Malcolm Sargent

2:56

2

Commentary

Sir Malcolm Sargent

4:23

3

Pomp and Circumstance March No.1 in D: Land of Hope and Glory

Sir Malcolm Sargent

8:23

4

Fantasia on British Sea Songs (arr. Sir Henry Wood)

Sir Malcolm Sargent

8:22

5

Rule, Britannia!

Sir Malcolm Sargent

7:55

6

Jerusalem

Sir Malcolm Sargent

3:03

7

Speech by Sir Malcolm Sargent / God Save the Queen (National Anthem)

Sir Malcolm Sargent

11:36

