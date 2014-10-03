Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома David Whitfield's Greatest Hits

David Whitfield's Greatest Hits

David Whitfield

The Digital Gramophone  • Поп-музыка  • 2014

1

Answer Me

David Whitfield

2:40

2

Bridge of Sighs

David Whitfield

2:57

3

Rags to Riches

David Whitfield

2:12

4

Cara Mia

David Whitfield

3:11

5

The Book

David Whitfield

2:20

6

Santo Natale (Merry Christmas)

David Whitfield

2:56

7

Beyond the Stars

David Whitfield

3:03

8

Mama

David Whitfield

2:34

9

Ev'rywhere

David Whitfield

2:43

10

When You Lose the One You Love

David Whitfield

2:48

11

My September Love

David Whitfield

2:48

12

My Son John

David Whitfield

2:18

13

My Unfinished Symphony

David Whitfield

2:30

14

The Adoration Waltz

David Whitfield

2:40

15

I'll Find You

David Whitfield

2:39

16

Cry My Heart

David Whitfield

2:46

17

On the Street Where You Live

David Whitfield

3:01

18

The Right to Love

David Whitfield

2:34

19

Willingly

David Whitfield

2:32

20

I Believe

David Whitfield

2:21

