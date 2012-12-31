Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Greatest Hits from the Musicals

The Greatest Hits from the Musicals

Various Artists

The Digital Gramophone  • Cаундтреки  • 2012

1

Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin' (From "Oklahoma!")

Gordon MacRae

2:39

2

I Could Have Danced All Night (From "My Fair Lady")

Julie AndrewsBetty Woolfe

3:47

3

True Love (From "High Society")

Bing CrosbyGrace Kelly

3:11

4

If I Loved You (From "Carousel")

Shirley JonesGordon MacRae

6:23

5

Once in Love with Amy (From "Where's Charley")

Norman Wisdom

2:34

6

There's a Coach Comin' In (From "Paint Your Wagon")

Paint Your Wagon Chorus

2:00

7

They Say It's Wonderful (From "Annie Get Your Gun")

Ethel MermanRay Middleton

3:05

8

Edelweiss (From "The Sound of Music")

Theodore Bikel

2:09

9

Hello, Young Lovers (From "The King and I")

Marni NixonDeborah Kerr

3:30

10

Big Best Shoes (From "Valmouth")

Cleo LaineNeville Meale

2:43

11

Too Darn Hot (From "Kiss Me Kate")

Lorenzo FullerEddie SledgeFred Davis

3:40

12

Thank Heaven for Little Girls (From "Gigi")

Maurice Chevalier

2:21

13

As Long as He Needs Me (From "Oliver!")

Georgia Brown

4:02

14

Goodbye (From "The White Horse Inn")

Andy Cole

3:34

15

Some Enchanted Evening (From "South Pacific")

Ezio Pinza

3:05

16

Tonight (From "West Side Story")

Larry KertCarol Lawrence

3:55

17

I Enjoy Being a Girl (From "Flower Drum Song")

Yama Saki

3:41

18

Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat (From "Guys & Dolls")

STUBBY KAYE

2:14

19

On the Street Where You Live (From "My Fair Lady")

Leonard Weir

2:58

20

Sisters (From "White Christmas")

Peggy Leetrudy stevens

2:29

21

People Will Say We're in Love (From "Oklahoma!")

Shirley JonesGordon MacRae

4:23

22

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (From "High Society")

Celeste HolmFrank Sinatra

2:08

23

Hey There (From "The Pajama Game")

John Raitt

3:34

24

I Could Write a Book (From "Pal Joey")

Harold LangBeverly Fite

3:51

25

The Deadwood Stage (Whip-Crack-Away) (From 'Calamity Jane')

Doris Day

3:19

26

I Remember It Well (From “Gigi”)

Maurice ChevalierHermione Gingold

2:30

27

I Could Be Happy with You (From "The Boy Friend")

Anne RogersAnthony Hayes

2:53

28

You’ll Never Walk Alone (From “Carousel”)

Claramae Turner

1:52

29

There’s No Business Like Show Business (From “Annie Get Your Gun”)

Complete Broadway Cast

3:10

30

So In Love With You Am I (From “Kiss Me Kate”)

Patricia Morison

3:36

31

Fings Ain't Wot They Used T'be (From "Fings Ain't Wot They Used T'be")

Joan HealAlfred Marks

2:18

32

Climb Ev’ry Mountain (From “The Sound of Music”)

Constance Shacklock

1:39

33

If I Were a Bell (From "Guys & Dolls")

Isabel Bigley

2:56

34

Wand’rin’ Star (From “Paint Your Wagon”)

James Barton

2:30

35

Getting To Know You (From “The King and I”)

Gertrude Lawrence

3:06

36

You’ve Got to Pick a Pocket or Two (From “Oliver!”)

Stanley Holloway

2:57

37

Hernando's Hideaway (From "The Pajama Game")

Carol Haney

3:49

38

A Wonderful Guy (From “South Pacific”)

Mary Martin

3:36

39

Bewitched (From “Pal Joey”)

Vivienne Segal

3:16

40

I Feel Pretty (From "West Side Story")

Carol LawrenceMarilyn CooperCarmen GuiterrezElizabeth Taylor

2:50

