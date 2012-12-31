The Greatest Hits from the Musicals

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Various Artists
1
Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin' (From "Oklahoma!")
Gordon MacRae
2
I Could Have Danced All Night (From "My Fair Lady")
Julie AndrewsBetty Woolfe
3
True Love (From "High Society")
Bing CrosbyGrace Kelly
4
If I Loved You (From "Carousel")
Shirley JonesGordon MacRae
5
Once in Love with Amy (From "Where's Charley")
Norman Wisdom
6
There's a Coach Comin' In (From "Paint Your Wagon")
Paint Your Wagon Chorus
7
They Say It's Wonderful (From "Annie Get Your Gun")
Ethel MermanRay Middleton
8
Edelweiss (From "The Sound of Music")
Theodore Bikel
9
Hello, Young Lovers (From "The King and I")
Marni NixonDeborah Kerr
10
Big Best Shoes (From "Valmouth")
Cleo LaineNeville Meale
11
Too Darn Hot (From "Kiss Me Kate")
Lorenzo FullerEddie SledgeFred Davis
12
Thank Heaven for Little Girls (From "Gigi")
Maurice Chevalier
13
As Long as He Needs Me (From "Oliver!")
Georgia Brown
14
Goodbye (From "The White Horse Inn")
Andy Cole
15
Some Enchanted Evening (From "South Pacific")
Ezio Pinza
16
Tonight (From "West Side Story")
Larry KertCarol Lawrence
17
I Enjoy Being a Girl (From "Flower Drum Song")
Yama Saki
18
Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat (From "Guys & Dolls")
STUBBY KAYE
19
On the Street Where You Live (From "My Fair Lady")
Leonard Weir
20
Sisters (From "White Christmas")
Peggy Leetrudy stevens
21
People Will Say We're in Love (From "Oklahoma!")
22
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (From "High Society")
Celeste HolmFrank Sinatra
23
Hey There (From "The Pajama Game")
John Raitt
24
I Could Write a Book (From "Pal Joey")
Harold LangBeverly Fite
25
The Deadwood Stage (Whip-Crack-Away) (From 'Calamity Jane')
Doris Day
26
I Remember It Well (From “Gigi”)
Maurice ChevalierHermione Gingold
27
I Could Be Happy with You (From "The Boy Friend")
Anne RogersAnthony Hayes
28
You’ll Never Walk Alone (From “Carousel”)
Claramae Turner
29
There’s No Business Like Show Business (From “Annie Get Your Gun”)
Complete Broadway Cast
30
So In Love With You Am I (From “Kiss Me Kate”)
Patricia Morison
31
Fings Ain't Wot They Used T'be (From "Fings Ain't Wot They Used T'be")
Joan HealAlfred Marks
32
Climb Ev’ry Mountain (From “The Sound of Music”)
Constance Shacklock
33
If I Were a Bell (From "Guys & Dolls")
Isabel Bigley
34
Wand’rin’ Star (From “Paint Your Wagon”)
James Barton
35
Getting To Know You (From “The King and I”)
Gertrude Lawrence
36
You’ve Got to Pick a Pocket or Two (From “Oliver!”)
Stanley Holloway
37
Hernando's Hideaway (From "The Pajama Game")
Carol Haney
38
A Wonderful Guy (From “South Pacific”)
Mary Martin
39
Bewitched (From “Pal Joey”)
Vivienne Segal
40
I Feel Pretty (From "West Side Story")
Carol LawrenceMarilyn CooperCarmen GuiterrezElizabeth Taylor